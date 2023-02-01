Victim in weekend fatal in Augusta County identified

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Virginia State Police have identified the victim in a weekend fatal Augusta County car accident and have brought traffic charges in the case.

Killed in the Sunday morning two-car accident on White Hill Road, a quarter-mile north of Twin Hill Road, was Kossi E. Fiavi, 32, of Harrisonburg. Fiavi was the driver of a Toyota Tundra. He died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident happened about 6:55 a.m. Sunday, when a 2016 Ford F-350 headed south on White Hill crossed the center line and hit the Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Ford, Bryan A Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A passenger in the Ford, Jose M. Rivera Jandres, 27, was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries.

The Virginia State Police said Martinez-Chavez has been charged with failure to maintain control. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

Martinez-Chavez was wearing a seatbelt. Jandres was not wearing a seatbelt.

