YMCA receives community support after hate crime

Waynesboro Family YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife said he is “humbled” by the community support the organization has received in the aftermath of a mural being spray painted with four swastikas over the weekend.

“I’m humbled by the amount of support from all different areas,” Fife said Tuesday, the day after YMCA employees discovered the defacing of a mural depicting a Black man and his daughter swimming on the front of the South Wayne Avenue facility.

Fife said there have been offers to help clean the mural, paint it, and even look at video surveillance to determine who perpetrated the vandalism. But, for now, banners have been placed over the swastikas.

While Waynesboro police are continuing their investigation, Fife said the Y was attempting to look at weekend surveillance footage to see what clues might be found.

He said the most challenging task is an attempt to remove the swastikas from the mural. The mural is latex, and Fife hopes a cleaning will remove the symbols. If not, several local artists have offered to touch up the mural.

News of the hate crime spread quickly on Monday. Members of Waynesboro City Council reacted to the news during the council’s first meeting of 2023.

Newly installed Mayor Lana Williams said the council “is certainly anti-hate, and we want all citizens to know that; we want to foster a community where all citizens feel safe and respected. We will continue to follow the investigation of the incident and comment and act appropriately as more is known.”

The most recent hate crime statistics for Virginia are from 2021. According to the Virginia State Police website, there were 123 reported hate crimes in the commonwealth in 2021, including 39 that involved property destruction, damage or vandalism.