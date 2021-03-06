Adopt a Senior Facebook group celebrates local seniors graduating during COVID-19 pandemic

It’s too soon to tell what high school graduations will look like this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the mom of an Augusta County student is making sure graduating seniors know how important they are to the community.
Lynn Jett started the Augusta County Class of 2021 Adopt a Senior Facebook group in January. Since then, the group has quickly grown to over 1,200 members.
“They may not have prom, they may not have homecoming or pep rallies, but the community is here, and we’re going to celebrate them,” Jett said.
High school seniors dream about the moment they’ll walk across a stage to get their diplomas. Parents also look forward to this important milestone. Jett’s daughter Shelby is a senior at Wilson Memorial High School in Fishersville. She’s looked forward to her senior year for her entire life, she said.
Jett, who’s a former Maryland resident, saw a similar group recognizing seniors in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, and wished there was something similar in our area. After talking with her friends about the idea, she started the group herself.
“I wanted them to understand and to see that even though things are tough and times are different, that, just because they are different, doesn’t mean that they aren’t going to be celebrated,” she said.
The Facebook group is made up of seniors from high schools in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro. It also includes seniors from Grace Christian Academy, Highland County seniors and homeschooled students.
The process of “adopting” a senior is simple. Anyone can put up a senior for adoption, including the senior or a friend or family member. Each post should include pictures of the senior, which school they attend and a blurb about the student’s accomplishments and plans for the future.
Posts are first tagged with the hashtag #NotAdopted to ensure every senior has the chance to be adopted. Group members can comment on the post of the senior they wish to adopt. Per the group rules, the poster has the right to choose whomever they want for their senior. When selected, the adopter will send the senior a copy of the “My Favorite Things” PDF page, which gives adopters a helping hand in knowing what the senior’s likes and dislikes are.
People adopt and spoil the child like they would if it was their own, Jett said. They can send gifts, candy, cards or baked goods like cookies and brownies.
“We’re going to show them that we are 100 percent behind them, whether it be with treats or gift cards or face masks for the girls or sports memorabilia for the boys,” Jett said. “We just want them to know that we’re here.”
There’s no limit to how many seniors you can adopt but each senior may only be adopted once. After adoptions have been set up, posts are tagged with the hashtag #Adopted to ensure no senior is adopted twice.
As of Saturday afternoon, around 250 seniors have been adopted. Several families have reached out to thank Jett for creating the group, but it’s not about her or her daughter, she said. It’s about the entire community.
“I want these kids to understand and to know that, as a community, we are one,” Jett said.
Those interested in adopting a senior can do so on the Augusta County Class of 2021 Adopt a Senior Facebook page.
Jett said as long as families are posting and participating, there will be no cutoff date on adoptions.