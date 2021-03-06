Adopt a Senior Facebook group celebrates local seniors graduating during COVID-19 pandemic

The Facebook group is made up of seniors from high schools in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro. It also includes seniors from Grace Christian Academy, Highland County seniors and homeschooled students.

The process of “adopting” a senior is simple. Anyone can put up a senior for adoption, including the senior or a friend or family member. Each post should include pictures of the senior, which school they attend and a blurb about the student’s accomplishments and plans for the future.

Posts are first tagged with the hashtag #NotAdopted to ensure every senior has the chance to be adopted. Group members can comment on the post of the senior they wish to adopt. Per the group rules, the poster has the right to choose whomever they want for their senior. When selected, the adopter will send the senior a copy of the “My Favorite Things” PDF page, which gives adopters a helping hand in knowing what the senior’s likes and dislikes are.

People adopt and spoil the child like they would if it was their own, Jett said. They can send gifts, candy, cards or baked goods like cookies and brownies.