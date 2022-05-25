Adorable contest strives to find the coolest pet

STAUNTON — Time is running out for proud pet owners to enter the Kiwanis Club’s Coolest Pet in the Shenandoah Valley contest.

This fundraising contest, which supports the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro (SAW) Tutoring Network, ends 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“People love their pets. They’re part of the family,” said Faye Cooper, the Shenandoah Valley Kiwanis Club contest co-chair. “We believe pet owners will have fun promoting their pets and getting their friends, relatives, and co-workers to vote to claim the coveted title of the Coolest Pet in the Shenandoah Valley,’ and at the same time feel good about supporting children in our community in this important way.”

So far, 44 pets have entered, including a K-9 named Rico. Pets such as an alpaca, iguana and a dwarf goat are participating in the contest, Cooper said.

It costs $10 to enter a pet, which also gives the entrant 10 votes.

The first three pets with the most votes will be awarded prizes. The pet with the most votes will be titled Coolest Pet in the Shenandoah Valley and will receive a yard banner featuring their pet.

Winners will be contacted by phone, then by email for follow-up. The top three winners will receive gift cards ranging from $100 to $250 and will be featured on both the SVKC and SAW Tutoring Network’s Facebook pages, as well as the contest website.

The contest was created as a fun way to highlight a “serious problem in our community,” Cooper said.

Funds raised in the contest will be donated to the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro (SAW) Tutoring Network, a nonprofit which strives to address learning gaps by offering free tutoring to students K-12. The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, and Mary Baldwin University initially formed the SAW Tutoring Network because many students were struggling with virtual learning during the pandemic. More than 200 students were provided tutoring last year.

For more information about the contest, visit bit.ly/coolestpet.

