After year away, two-day Virginia Fall Foliage Festival returns this weekend

“All of our shows were cancelled last year,” said Myers who described the lapse of what turned out to be a down year. “I didn’t do a whole lot of work with the arts, and you didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Kathy agreed, adding instead of making art, they worked on their house instead.

“But really, on most of the [art], I like to try to keep it upbeat and friendly and happy and things like that. I like making people smile. It’s fun to come in here and recognize the various parts in sculptures,” Myers said. “As far as the inspiration goes, I couldn’t tell you. Just whatever pops into my weird head."

Myers said his favorite part of being in the art show is having visitors come in and to see them react to his work.

The annual fall tradition not only brings in the talent from different parts of the commonwealth, but from around the country too.

The Fall Foliage Festival was part of a two day circuit for Sean Klinksiek, a third generation stone carver from Bulverde, Texas.

Klinksiek stopped to vendor his work in Louisville, Kentucky, before arriving in Waynesboro, where he proudly displayed some of his work which was made from limestone, fluorite and Arizona onyx.