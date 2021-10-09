After year away, two-day Virginia Fall Foliage Festival returns this weekend

Hundreds of people ignored the rain and flocked to downtown Waynesboro on Saturday for the return of the Virginia Fall Foliage Festival.
The event, which was canceled last year for COVID reasons, gains its popularity from the talent and unique perspectives of the artists themselves, who bore through the on-again, off-again late morning rainfall to show their work to passersby and prospective customers Saturday around West Main Street.
One of those artists was Emily Allred of Lyndhurst, who said she was very excited about finally returning to the art show as well as a sense of normalcy and hope that things are slowly returning to normal.
Allred, who displayed her passion for photography, said her favorite part of the Fall Foliage Festival is interacting with all the different people that come out to see her and the different artists.
“It’s a great community of artists that come to this show, and even in the rain, there’s people coming out to see us, which is great,” Allred said.
Allred has always loved photography, even when she wasn’t in the business.
“I love presenting a view of things that people wouldn’t normally see the same way,” Allred said.
Chris Myers and his wife Kathy, who came from Giles County, were settled in their tent on what was the fifth time they had qualified for the event and were glad to be able to come back this year.
“All of our shows were cancelled last year,” said Myers who described the lapse of what turned out to be a down year. “I didn’t do a whole lot of work with the arts, and you didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Kathy agreed, adding instead of making art, they worked on their house instead.
“But really, on most of the [art], I like to try to keep it upbeat and friendly and happy and things like that. I like making people smile. It’s fun to come in here and recognize the various parts in sculptures,” Myers said. “As far as the inspiration goes, I couldn’t tell you. Just whatever pops into my weird head."
Myers said his favorite part of being in the art show is having visitors come in and to see them react to his work.
The annual fall tradition not only brings in the talent from different parts of the commonwealth, but from around the country too.
The Fall Foliage Festival was part of a two day circuit for Sean Klinksiek, a third generation stone carver from Bulverde, Texas.
Klinksiek stopped to vendor his work in Louisville, Kentucky, before arriving in Waynesboro, where he proudly displayed some of his work which was made from limestone, fluorite and Arizona onyx.
Klinksiek was able to lug his fragile artwork along with him using his 60 foot flatbed trailer, which he hitched onto his truck.
The art show’s location was also a convenience for Klinksiek whose son attends the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and was visiting the River City for the first time on Saturday. He was also happy to be able to attend art shows again after last year.
“It seems like most of the customers are more excited to be out and they’re actually spending money, from what I’ve seen. More than they were in 2019,” Klinksiek said.
Klinksiek said he didn’t know if there was any correlation between being done with COVID or just better economic conditions, but he loves meeting new people and seeing different parts of the country.
He had never been to the Appalachian Mountains before this weekend and has always wanted to see the leaves change colors; an opportunity he doesn’t really get in central Texas.
Gopal Kapoor, a resident of Greeneville, North Carolina, sold jewelry in his tent which sat along the West Main Street entrance closest to the South River.
“I’ve been making jewelry for the last 40 years and I’ve been doing the [Fall Foliage Festival] for the last 40 years,” Kapoor said.
Kapoor said the Saturday morning crowd was not that much lower as it was in 2019, especially after being gone last year.
“I like to come here and this community really supports artists,” Kapoor said.
Kapoor said his favorite part of the art show is the people and the town, and appreciates the community that hosts the show.
One difference Kapoor said that he has noticed in this year’s art show was that more people were being cautious and so less were coming to the shows, which he attributed to the rain and rising COVID numbers across the commonwealth.
“But tomorrow will be good. Tomorrow is always better,” Kapoor said with a smile.
The weekend’s big local event wasn’t officially scheduled to start till 10 a.m. Saturday. But Shenandoah Valley Art Center and Virginia Fall Foliage Festival director Piper Groves had been in downtown Waynesboro since about 5:30 a.m.
“We start making coffee, make the refreshments for the artists, we have to set up our information booths and our artists are still checking in,” Groves said.
When the Shenandoah Valley Art Center took a year off from having the event after being canceled last year due to the pandemic, it reset the clock for everyone involved, Groves said. Nevertheless, she said having the annual event back was wonderful.
“We’re super glad to be back. And frankly, we’re a little rusty,” Groves said.
A well-known tradition in the Shenandoah Valley, the Virginia Fall Foliage Festival celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. Groves described the event as a juried show, which means that the artists have to apply to be in the show as a panel selects who qualifies to be in the show.
“We like to choose judges who are familiar with a wide variety of work and who fully understand what it takes to make the work as opposed to just what looks good,” Groves said.
The two judges for this year’s event were Jim Sconyers, who is a faculty member at Mary Baldwin, and Michael Hough, who’s a faculty member at Bridgewater College.