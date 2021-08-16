Afton Express public transit service launches Sept. 1

FISHERSVILLE — A new public transportation service has been given the green light in the Shenandoah Valley.
After years of planning, the Afton Express bus service is launching on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
To celebrate, a special ribbon-cutting event was held at the BRITE Bus Transit Services facility in Fishersville on Monday afternoon.
According to the Afton Express’ website, the service will connect communities to the west of Afton Mountain, such as Waynesboro, Staunton and Fishersville, to Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
For Bonnie Riedesel, executive director of the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC), this service has been a long time coming.
“Throughout the past decade, probably even longer, there has been talk about the need for a bus system between the Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville,” Riedesel said. “We are keenly aware of how many people live on this side of the mountain and commute every day to the other side.”
Transit planner Nancy Gourley couldn’t agree more, and lent much of her time and services to the project.
To her, it was a project she said really came to life just two years ago.
“In 2019, we assembled a group of stakeholders and worked with a consultant on a service plan for the Afton Express,” Gourley said. “It was this regional collaboration, along with the support and guidance of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation staff, that has really made this service possible. Additionally, these same stakeholders, the University of Virginia, the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro and Charlottesville, and the counties of Augusta and Albemarle pledged the local funding that allowed us to match state grant funds and initiate the service.”
With all the major planning and funding finally settled, the Afton Express is primed and ready to launch in just a matter of weeks.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, from Mondays through Fridays, Gourley said that buses will provide four morning and four afternoon commutes over Afton Mountain. When the service launches, boarding locations on the mountain’s west side will be located at the BRITE services facility in Fishersville, the Waynesboro Park & Ride lot, and temporarily at the Staunton Mall.
“The first bus in the morning will begin at 5 a.m. in the Fishersville Park & Ride and arrive in Charlottesville by 6:30 in plenty of time for folks who start work at 7 o’clock,” Gourley said. “The last trip will depart from Waynesboro just before 8 and will be through its route in Charlottesville and end in 5th Street Station by 9 o’clock.”
From there, the service offers plenty of stops in Charlottesville.
“In the afternoon, the service will reverse beginning at 3 o’clock,” Gourley said. “The last evening trip will circulate at 6 o’clock. Stops in Charlottesville include locations very convenient for UVa at Bavaro Hall, Moore Health Services Library, a stop near Amtrak, the Charlottesville Downtown Transit Center, 5th Street Station, and at Wegmans.”
Gourley continued by saying there are plenty of opportunities for those riding the Afton Express to transfer to other means of transportation in Charlottesville, including CAT busses, jaunt busses, and University of Virginia busses.
The Afton Express busses have also been designed with several key accommodations for riders, including bike racks, USB ports, and Wi-Fi. Additionally, Gourley said that all of the busses are ADA accessible with lifts and tie-downs for riders.
“The very best news is that during the entire month of September, all rides will be free,” Gourley said. “There will be no charge for riding the Afton Express in the month of September. Beginning October 1, the fare will be just $3 one way payable on the bus and riders will have the opportunity to purchase a cost-saving 10-ride fare card for $25.”
UVa Director of Transportation Becca White faced the crowd along with Gourley upon the news and sees great potential in the service further connecting the Valley and Charlottesville together.
White revealed some interesting numbers discovered through an additional study on the public bus service.
“Estimates suggest that this service could reduce vehicle miles travelled by 875,000 miles a year,” White said. “Imagine how much that reduction makes a difference in tailpipe emissions [and] demand for fuel.”
To go with her point, White informed the audience that those numbers are equivalent to travelling around the planet’s equator 35 times.
Statistics aside, White argued that the service could provide crucial assistance in transiting to-and-from work to the Valley for those employed by the University of Virginia.
“Our data shows at UVa that up to seven or eight percent of our entire workforce is living in the Shenandoah Valley,” White said. “That demographic probably repeats itself for every single employer in Charlottesville. I challenge everybody to step forward to support [Afton Express].”
From a practical perspective, CSPDC Commission Chair Frank Friedman also sees plenty of simple pleasures in choosing the new service over personally commuting over Afton Mountain.
To Friedman, saving money on gasoline, working on homework in-between long commutes, meeting new community members on the drive, or just fully enjoying the natural scenery of the mountain without being distracted while driving are just some of the many reasons why utilizing the Afton Express is a great option for residents of the surrounding regions.
“For those [who] have the opportunity to live in Waynesboro and Augusta County, and the joy of working in Charlottesville and surrounding area in Albemarle County, this gives you an opportunity to get a couple more hours of your day,” Friedman said. “To get off the road, but still make the commute, the Afton Express is a terrific idea.”
After years of planning, funding and organizing, the first bus is nearly set to take off.
For Gourley, it was well worth the wait.