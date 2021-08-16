Afton Express public transit service launches Sept. 1

FISHERSVILLE — A new public transportation service has been given the green light in the Shenandoah Valley.

After years of planning, the Afton Express bus service is launching on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

To celebrate, a special ribbon-cutting event was held at the BRITE Bus Transit Services facility in Fishersville on Monday afternoon.

According to the Afton Express’ website, the service will connect communities to the west of Afton Mountain, such as Waynesboro, Staunton and Fishersville, to Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

For Bonnie Riedesel, executive director of the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC), this service has been a long time coming.

“Throughout the past decade, probably even longer, there has been talk about the need for a bus system between the Shenandoah Valley and Charlottesville,” Riedesel said. “We are keenly aware of how many people live on this side of the mountain and commute every day to the other side.”

Transit planner Nancy Gourley couldn’t agree more, and lent much of her time and services to the project.

To her, it was a project she said really came to life just two years ago.