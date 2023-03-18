FISHERSVILLE — Wayne Norris flew dangerous missions as a Navy Pilot in Korea and successfully tamed the stock market while working decades for Merrill Lynch.

So why would it be surprising that the Augusta County resident plays tennis well? Well, while he shows impeccable form serving and returning service at the Augusta Health tennis courts with his twice-weekly games, it happens that Norris is 95 years old.

“He has very good reaction, and his reflexes are sound,” said Dick Clark, one of Norris’ playing partners. “If the ball comes to him, look out. It (the ball) will come back hard.”

Norris said his twice-weekly visits to Augusta Health for tennis provide camaraderie and a challenge.

“I like competition. Tennis is a good sport,” he said.

And while it’s no small feat for someone in their 90s to play tennis, getting better is part of the plan.

“I always want to hit better,” said Norris, who has similar goals when he plays golf. He is reading a book on that sport to help his golf game.

Such dedication and tenacity have always been part of Norris. Growing up in Pennsylvania, he made some money in high school delivering the afternoon Altoona Mirror newspaper. After attending the University of Pennsylvania, Norris joined the Navy. He became a pilot, routinely flying off aircraft carriers to hit targets. “There were so many close calls,” Norris said.

He recalls zeroing in on a target and his plane being hit, a blast that lifted the instrument panel and knocked out the radio.

Now, the competition is friendly. And when he’s not on the court at Augusta Health, Norris can be found at his farm north of Verona taking care of cattle.

And with the weather expected to warm up, Norris, Clark and the rest of the senior group will take their tennis game outdoors during the spring and summer months.