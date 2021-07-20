All in the family: Waynesboro Sheriff Joe Harris Jr. to retire after more than two decades

For just shy of 50 years, Waynesboro residents have only had to remember one name as their sheriff — Joe Harris.

Retired city sheriff Joe Harris Sr. joined the Waynesboro Police Department in 1960 and became sheriff in 1974, a post he held for 27 years. His son and current sheriff, Joe Harris Jr., took the helm on Aug. 1, 2000. Harris Jr. was elected as sheriff for five consecutive terms, four of which were unopposed. After 21 years, Harris Jr. is retiring from the position.

Harris’ retirement is necessitated because of a move outside of Waynesboro. Because the sheriff is considered a constitutional officer, he must live within city limits to continue being sheriff.

“It’s humbling and it’s amazing the support that I’ve had throughout the years. It’s been fun,” Harris Jr. said.

Harris Jr. particularly thanks his dad for being a role model, his mom who talked him into applying to become sheriff, and his wife who has been supportive of him.

The younger Harris started with WPD in February of 1980. In 1987, he was one of the first original members of the city’s SWAT team. By February 1988, Harris Jr. was promoted to corporal and then sergeant in 1990.