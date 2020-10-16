All Paws on Deck wins Augusta County 4-H decorating contest

VERONA — On Friday morning, Augusta County 4-H invited the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to judge hay bales decorated by various clubs in the program, with the winners receiving money to help fund activities.
The bales were placed outside of the county’s government center last week, and children in the various clubs decorated them with creative designs such as a bumblebee, a barn, a wagon being pulled by dogs and a pig. Although the children were not present for the judging, dog-training club All Paws on Deck won first place with their wagon design. For winning they will receive $200, while second and third place receive $150 and $100 respectively.
“It should help them a lot as we move into the season of buying project books and things like that,” 4-H agent Emmalee Edwards said of the prizes. “A lot of them typically buy t-shirts during this time, but they haven’t been able to have the fundraisers to get the money for those.”
Edwards led the supervisors around the bales and discussed the designs and the clubs behind them. Other than All Paws on Deck, the clubs represented included the Augusta Archers club, the Barnyard Mix club, the Coding Club and two Churchville livestock clubs with different age groups.
Support Local Journalism
According to Edwards, some of the clubs resumed in-person meetings already with proper safety precautions in place, but the opportunity for the kids to gather and create together still remains valuable during a period of social distancing.
“Talking to parents, talking to teachers and seeing social media posts you can see that kids are really suffering from not being able to see their friends,” Edwards said. “When you meet over Zoom or Facetime, it’s just not the same. Being able to give them a little bit of that social interaction that is so important in developing so many of the life skills like communication and teamwork.”
The event is a part of 4-H’s Paper Clover campaign to raise money for the clubs. The campaign is sponsored by Tractor Supply Company in Staunton, who will sell paper clovers at their register until Oct. 18 to benefit Augusta 4-H. Some of the money is also given to Highland and Bath County, who do not have a local Tractor Supply Company.
Augusta 4-H is dedicated to positive youth development of primary skills that lead to success in life, Edwards said.
“We make programs that apply to everybody,” she said. “We welcome every all youth, all ethnicities and all backgrounds. We have a disclaimer that even if you think you can’t afford a program, you can come talk to us and we’ll make it happen. Whether that’s camp or even just some of our workshops that we do.”
Ben Craft is an education and sports reporter for The News Virginian. Follow him on Twitter @craftybenjamin.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.