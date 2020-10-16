All Paws on Deck wins Augusta County 4-H decorating contest

“Talking to parents, talking to teachers and seeing social media posts you can see that kids are really suffering from not being able to see their friends,” Edwards said. “When you meet over Zoom or Facetime, it’s just not the same. Being able to give them a little bit of that social interaction that is so important in developing so many of the life skills like communication and teamwork.”

The event is a part of 4-H’s Paper Clover campaign to raise money for the clubs. The campaign is sponsored by Tractor Supply Company in Staunton, who will sell paper clovers at their register until Oct. 18 to benefit Augusta 4-H. Some of the money is also given to Highland and Bath County, who do not have a local Tractor Supply Company.

Augusta 4-H is dedicated to positive youth development of primary skills that lead to success in life, Edwards said.

“We make programs that apply to everybody,” she said. “We welcome every all youth, all ethnicities and all backgrounds. We have a disclaimer that even if you think you can’t afford a program, you can come talk to us and we’ll make it happen. Whether that’s camp or even just some of our workshops that we do.”

Ben Craft is an education and sports reporter for The News Virginian. Follow him on Twitter @craftybenjamin.

