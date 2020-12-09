Amazon delivery station coming to Waynesboro

The former K-Mart location on West Main Street in Waynesboro finally found a new tenant.
An Amazon delivery station will open at 2712 West Main St., the former K-Mart that closed at the end of 2018 after Sears Holdings Corp. filed for bankruptcy.
"Transformation of this former retail building into a vital ecommerce facility is important to the city as we rebuild our economy and prepare for the future. We are looking forward to working with the Amazon team to open the station," Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, said.
Property records for the site show that the building sold for $1.5 million on Aug. 25.
Support Local Journalism
"We're excited to continue our investment in the Commonwealth of Virginia with the addition of a new delivery station in Waynesboro," an Amazon spokesperson said via email Tuesday.
Waynesboro mayor Bobby Henderson said the addition of the Amazon delivery station is encouraging for the city and citizens.
"2020 has been challenging for our community and many others. This facility provides positive reinforcement that our future is bright," Henderson said. "We welcome Amazon to the community. We appreciate their commitment to our area and the job opportunities for our citizens."
The Waynesboro delivery station will "provide fast and efficient delivery for customers and provide hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce," the spokesperson said.
According to Amazon's website, delivery stations are buildings where customer orders are prepared for last-mile delivery to customers.
Amazon, a Washington-based company, expects the Waynesboro location to open next year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.