Americans for Prosperity Virginia hosts event offering lower gas prices in Waynesboro

A long line of cars extended outside the Main Street Market parking lot on Thursday afternoon waiting eagerly to pump gas for $2.38 a gallon.

The price was part of a campaign, ‘True Cost of Washington’ hosted by the Americans for Prosperity Virginia chapter (AFP VA), a nonpartisan organization, partnered with Exxon’s Main Street Market gas station to lower its gas price from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’ve been working on this issue since the infrastructure bill was trying to pass a couple of years ago,” said Rachel Adams, AFP VA’s director of external affairs. “We’re dropping the gas price to what it was when Biden came in office because that’s when policies started to change that led to higher costs and led to inflation.”

Virginia’s current gas price average is $3.83 per gallon, compared to January 2021’s average of $2.38 per gallon. AFP VA said that in May alone, Virginians would spend an extra $644 out of pocket for gas because of inflation.

“Everything’s gone up, it’s not the price of gas, it’s the price of groceries, and goods and services,” said Christy Heaverin, a customer, who found out about this event via Facebook. “Everything that’s brought to us by way of vehicles, vehicles that companies have to charge for to be able to bring us the products.”

Heaverin also suggested that Congress should focus more on local communities to reap the costs of inflation.

“Source local oil,” Heaverin said. “Source local products. Stop getting it from other countries.”

Adams also said since many people cannot afford to drive because of the higher gas prices, the price began to lower.

“It brought the demand down a little to have some temporary relief, but nothing long-term, unfortunately,” she said.

The line of cars did not hold up for more than five to ten minutes as volunteers around the gas station guided the vehicles to each pump. Other volunteers and activists engaged with customers about the organization.

Another customer, Cameron Hall, said he just got off lunch and noticed the station’s gas price was lowered.

“When I first saw it, I thought the sign was just messed up. I thought it was a mistake,” he said. “But then, I saw everybody, I saw people in the orange vests, and I was like, ‘well, must be legit, so.’”

Ron Hiserman, a customer, heard about this campaign through word of mouth. Hiserman’s gas total came up to be $29.90 from evening the cost. He said that this event has been a big help.

“All of this makes a big difference,” he said in regards to the event. “We need all the help we can get.”