Angels of Assisi hosting pet health clinic at North Park on Saturday

This Saturday, the Angels of Assisi will be hosting a pet health clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Park in Waynesboro.

The purpose of the event is to bring affordable, low cost pet care to local residents who usually don’t have access to such health care options for their animals.

“Were very excited about this one,” said Dayna Reynolds, the director of community relations for Animals of Assisi. “We offer wellness exams and vaccines as well as pet exams too.”

Reynolds said people who attend the clinic should bring their pet’s vaccination records.

“So if we have those records, it really helps us give them the appropriate paperwork afterwards,” Reynolds said.

In addition, Reynolds said any medical history of the pet will be beneficial.

The event is first come, first serve and there is no appointment necessary.

“We do like to make people aware that since it is first come first serve, eventually we might have to cut off the list. So if we have a line of 50 to 100 people, we might not be able to keep taking new people till 4:00. It just depends who shows up,” Reynolds said.