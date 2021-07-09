Animal shelter saw increase in adoptions during pandemic

LYNDHURST — As the pandemic kept people inside, many families decided it was time for a new fuzzy friend.

The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, like many other shelters around the country, experienced a spike in adoptions during the pandemic that pushed them to move towards a different model to meet demand. For a period, they offered adoptions by appointment only, meaning an applicant had to reserve time to meet with their potential pet. That did not slow down the desire for adoptions, SVASC Director Hannah Richardson said.

“We almost emptied out the shelter on multiple occasions, which is awesome because that’s never happened before,” Director Hannah Richardson said. “It was definitely a lot, but we were doing our best working by appointment only. That helped our staff to preplan our days out, get the paperwork together ahead of time. It made everything go a lot smoother to do all of those adoptions by appointment.”

Despite a rise in demand for pets, Richardson said the center attempted to find an animal for every applicant, even when initial issues may have prevented them from adopting their first choice.