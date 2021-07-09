Animal shelter saw increase in adoptions during pandemic

LYNDHURST — As the pandemic kept people inside, many families decided it was time for a new fuzzy friend.
The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, like many other shelters around the country, experienced a spike in adoptions during the pandemic that pushed them to move towards a different model to meet demand. For a period, they offered adoptions by appointment only, meaning an applicant had to reserve time to meet with their potential pet. That did not slow down the desire for adoptions, SVASC Director Hannah Richardson said.
“We almost emptied out the shelter on multiple occasions, which is awesome because that’s never happened before,” Director Hannah Richardson said. “It was definitely a lot, but we were doing our best working by appointment only. That helped our staff to preplan our days out, get the paperwork together ahead of time. It made everything go a lot smoother to do all of those adoptions by appointment.”
Despite a rise in demand for pets, Richardson said the center attempted to find an animal for every applicant, even when initial issues may have prevented them from adopting their first choice.
“We try our best to not be selective unless the animal has some special needs or a special behavior where we need to match them up with the appropriate home,” Richardson said. “But even if someone wasn’t able to adopt an animal because there were applicants ahead of them or something about their situation wasn’t a good fit, we still let them come in and look at the other animals. We try to match them up with another dog or cat that would be a better fit.”
The center experienced a rise in animals coming into their facility, though, with many pocket pets like hamsters and rabbits being surrendered by their owners once things began opening back up, Richardson said.
“We actually didn’t have that many returns,” Richardson said. “We were expecting to have quite a few from the pandemic, but I would say it was maybe a handful of animals came back. And it wasn’t necessarily when people went back to work, it was usually another issue with the animal not being a good fit.”
Richardson encouraged anyone interested in adoption to apply, as there are plenty of animals available at the SVASC.
Throughout the pandemic, the center sought to help not only their animals but the families adopting as well.
“There’s been a big push towards not only helping the animals and their communities but the families as well,” Richardson said. “People lost their jobs, and we assisted with pet food. We offered low-cost spay and neuter. It’s about a push to community engagement to help animals stay in the home they’re in.”
With the pandemic winding down, the shelter has seen adoptions decrease.
The SVASC is now offering walk-through adoptions, but people without approved applications may have to wait to receive their animal. You can browse their animals and apply at their website.