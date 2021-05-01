Annual 4-H and FFA Market Animal Show returns in-person for its 75th year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because spectators weren’t allowed in person, all of the shows were streamed by Show Barn Flix.

Joshua Robertson, a 7th grader at Beverley Manor Middle School, had the chance to show in person for the first time this year. He competed virtually last year because of the pandemic. He was glad not to have any spectators this year, he said.

“It made me a bit nervous because I was used to just being recorded like last year, but it felt great to be in the ring,” Robertson said.

Robertson showed two lambs this year, named Luigi and Patches. He’s learned a lot by raising them over the past two months, he said.

“I’ve learned to keep them full of food, full of water, shear them, and taught them how to walk and brace, so whenever I’m in the ring, they will stand good,” Robertson said.

Whenever Robertson was nervous about showing, he would read to the lambs to calm them both himself and them down. Leah Robertson, Joshua’s mother, said that was his go-to whenever he was nervous.

Leah added that watching Joshua raise the two lambs has made her proud.

“It’s a lot of commitment, and he stepped up,” she said.