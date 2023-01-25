Annual Arctic Dip to return this year for a good cause

Valley Associates for Independent Living, or VAIL, is back in the swim of things for one of their biggest fundraiser events of the year.

The non-for-profit organization will be hosting their 9th Annual Arctic Dip on Feb. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sun Retreats Shenandoah Valley campground in Stuarts Draft to raise money in providing resources to disabled individuals of all ages.

“We’re very excited that we have not been able to miss one year,” Gayl Brunk, executive director for VAIL, said in regards to COVID-19 protocols.

Every year, around 75 to 100 “dippers” plunge into the freezing waters by running into the lake. The dippers are divided into their groups of friends, colleagues or family members. In its first year, the event had 38 participants and raised almost $8,000. This year, VAIL has raised so far almost $5,000 from donations and registration admissions to the Annual Arctic Dip, which is right on track for its goal of $35,000.

“We’ve got a lot of people that come for those 9 years and we’ve got people that are new every year,” Brunk said.

Stuarts Draft local, Dakota Thomas, participated in the Annual Arctic Dip for over five years. He struggles with ADHD and wanted to help with other individuals in the community who have disabilities. Thomas even has created his own fundraiser page to donate to the Annual Arctic Dip.

“It was nerve wracking,” Thomas said of his first time participating. “It was difficult. Going in was crazy, not knowing what I was getting myself into.”

Through other participants usually dip into the water to up their belly button, Thomas makes sure he takes the full plunge.

“I like to go under the water,” he said. “It takes a lot and you will get cold.”

While the thought of jumping into freezing cold waters sounds terrifying, Brunk said Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad will be on-site if anything happens.

After taking a dip into the lake, participants and beach party-goers are encouraged to stick around and enjoy the music, grab some food from the food truck and chill at the bonfire.

“It’s a party atmosphere,” said Brunk. “People from the community and from the campground come to watch and cheer people on.”

Those who wish to register for the event can go to their website and can use this Facebook post as a guide for registering.

A minimum of $25 donation is required to participate. Individuals raising a minimum of $75 earn a souvenir t-shirt and top fundraisers will receive additional prizes. Donations can also be made in-person at the day of the event by bringing cash, check or card.