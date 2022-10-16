Annual festival offers two days of apple fun in Waynesboro

Apple-solutely sweet treats, hand-knit hats and 50 other vendors filled the parking lot at the Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro for the 47th Annual Apple Days Crafts and Art Show on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s been probably, I’d say, over a 1,000 boxes of apples that’s been brought from here,” said Dalane Turner, one of the owners of Turner’s Produce.

The annual event was postponed earlier this month because Hurricane Ian. A decision that worked out with Saturday being a perfect fall day to pick fresh local apples and scope out the different vendors.

Various apples such as fuji, granny smith, gala and golden delicious were laid out openly for customers to put in their red wooden baskets.

“Some of these apples are coming as far as over a 100 miles,” Turner said.

Besides the iconic apples, many local vendors ranging from baked treats, handmade jewelry and artisan designs were having success with customers.

Stephanie Davis, the owner of The Wander Studio, makes crocheting accessories such as hats and headbands.

“It’s been great, actually started off pretty slow because it was so cold this morning,” she said. “But, it’s been a great crowd.”

Local artisan soap maker, Lynsey Cooper of Monkey Toes Soaps, started her business in 2017 because her son had severe eczema and was allergic to certain soap ingredients.

“Anything that goes into our soaps is what’s necessary and anything that doesn’t need to be there obviously is not going to be there,” Cooper said of the ingredients.

She said Apple Days was fun on Saturday.

“It’s a great community, it’s a great set of people, everyone is always super helpful and super-inclusive,” she said.

Another vendor, Emily Brazelton of Moody Molly Designs, said it was her first year at Apple Days. Her vibrant designs are based on positive and motivational quotes.

“People across the parking lot are like, ‘Oh, I saw your shirts and glasses and I ran right over,’” she said. “Everybody as soon as they come in, they get a smile on their face and that’s exactly what I want them to feel.”

Apple Days Crafts and Art Show is one of the many events where local businesses can come together and support one another, especially after the loss of a community after the pandemic, Cooper said.

“I feel we’ve lost a sense of community, so being able to support small businesses kind of brings that community back together,” she said.

A sense of community support is needed, Turner said.

“We need the help than buying at the grocery store,” she said. “I think they should support the local people here.”

The event continues Sunday afternoon.