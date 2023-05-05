FISHERSVILLE — For hobby fans and newcomers alike, the Annual Shenandoah Valley Model Train and Railroading Show returns to Augusta Expo this Sunday.

The show — sponsored by the Augusta County Railroad Museum — allows for around 140 vendors to showcase and sell model trains, accessories, and railroad artifacts. As well as the vendors, four train clubs from across the state will display operating layouts for guests to observe.

“It’ll be appealing to adults as well as the children,” said Bob Shiflet, a member of the Augusta County Railroad Museum’s advertising committee. “If anybody’s looking to get into model railroading or to expand their railroading, a lot of the stuff sold at the show is routine, but sometimes there are rare items.”

The show usually brings in around 700-800 people, Shiflet said, as people from all over Virginia travel to attend the show.

“We draw people from Lynchburg, Culpepper, Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, and Richmond,” Shiflet said.

The train show represents one of the primary funding sources for the Augusta County Railroad Museum, a nonprofit run by volunteer members. The museum relies on funding from members’ dues, the profit from the train show, and donations.

The museum was formerly located in the Staunton Mall but lost its location when the mall closed at the end of 2020. The nonprofit has been looking for a new space since then. As a result, many of the museum’s exhibits have been stored in storage.

“Everything’s been packed up for three years,” Shiflet said. “We’re trying to find a new home. The City of Waynesboro has been helpful with trying to find a potential place in Waynesboro.”

Shiflet said it’s been a challenge to find an affordable place to rent with enough space for the museum.

Admission for Sunday’s show is $8 for adults, with children under 12 getting in free with an adult. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.