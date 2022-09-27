Apple Days postponed due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ian

Rain, rain, go away.

The 47th annual Apple Days Craft Show announced on Facebook it had been postponed because of the potential heavy rainfall this weekend.

The outdoor event filled with apple dumplings, different local vendors and crafters was supposed to be hosted during the first weekend of October at the Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro this coming Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Instead, the event’s Facebook page posted a pink-boxed Facebook post that read: “Apple Days Craft Show POSTPONED. New Show Dates: Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.”

The craft show was postponed to Oct. 15 and 16 to avoid overlapping with the Fall Foliage Art Show, hosted by the Shenandoah Valley Art Center, which will be held on Oct. 8-9.

Anita Lewis, Apple Days’ event organizer, said she emailed all 50 participating local crafters and vendors and the majority agreed to postpone the event.

“They were like, ‘Yeah, we want to postpone because with the weather coming in, our stuff will get ruined,’” she said.

Benjamin Beddoes, a WHSV meteorologist, said there is a possibility of rain reminiscent of Hurricane Ian, but does not expect heavy rain or flooding in the Waynesboro area.

“We’re likely going to get a couple of inches of rain,” he said. “We’re not talking about a very major situation over here.”

“Obviously, it’s not going to be a hurricane in the Valley, but we’re kind of just getting what’s leftover from it,” Beddoes added.

Lewis said while the event has been postponed, the majority of the crafters and vendors will still be there on the new date.

Despite the show being postponed, Turner’s Produce has been selling apples at the shopping center this week and will also be there on Oct. 15 and 16.