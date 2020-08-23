 Skip to main content
Appointment-only COVID-19 testing coming to Augusta, Penn Laird
Appointment-only COVID-19 testing coming to Augusta, Penn Laird

COVID-19 testing will be offered in Augusta County and Penn Laird free to the community this week.

No insurance is needed. However, appointments are required for both testing events. Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-855-949-8378. Registration closes Monday at noon for the Augusta County event and Wednesday at noon for Penn Laird.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, testing in Augusta County will be held from 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Augusta County Government Center located at 18 Government Center Lane in Verona.

On Friday, testing in Penn Laird will be held from 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Rockingham Park at the Crossroads located at 1 Rockingham Park Way.

Anyone with questions on the testing event is asked to call 1-855-949-8378.

