Appointment-only COVID-19 testing coming to Buena Vista
COVID-19 testing will be offered in Buena Vista free to the community on Friday.

No insurance is needed. However, appointments are required for this testing event. Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-855-949-8378. Registration closes Monday at noon. 

Those attending are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, testing in Buena Vista will be held from 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Rockbridge Regional Communication Center located at 100 Baner Lane in Buena Vista.

Anyone with questions on the testing event is asked to call 1-855-949-8378.

News Alert