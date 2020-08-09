Appointment-only COVID-19 testing coming to Harrisonburg

COVID-19 testing will be offered in Harrisonburg free to the community on Friday.

No insurance is needed. However, appointments are required for this testing event. Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-855-949-8378. Registration closes Thursday, Aug. 13 at noon.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.

On Friday, testing in Harrisonburg will be held from 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Hilllandale Park located at 801 Hillandale Avenue.

Anyone with questions on the testing event is asked to call 1-855-949-8378.