COVID-19 testing will be offered in Stuarts Draft free to the community on Tuesday.
No insurance is needed. However, appointments are required for this testing event. Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-855-949-8378. Registration closes Monday, Aug. 3 at noon.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, testing in Stuarts Draft will be held from 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Poolhouse at Stuarts Draft Park located at 96 Edgewood Lane.
Anyone with questions on the testing event is asked to call 1-855-949-8378.
