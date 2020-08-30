Appointment-only COVID-19 testing in Buena Vista on Tuesday

COVID-19 testing will be offered in Buena Vista free to the community this week.

No insurance is needed. However, appointments are required for the testing events. Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

To schedule an appointment, call the Lexington-Rockbridge Health Department at (540) 463-3185. Registration closes Monday at 2 p.m.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, testing will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rockbridge Regional Communication Center at 100 Baner Lane.

Anyone with questions on the testing event is asked to call the Lexington-Rockbridge Health Department at (540) 463-3185 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

