Appointment-only COVID-19 testing in Harrisonburg on Friday
COVID-19 testing will be offered in Harrisonburg free to the community this Friday.

No insurance is needed. However, appointments are required for the testing events. Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

To schedule an appointment, call the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department at (540) 574-5101. Registration closes Thursday at 2 p.m.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.

On Friday, testing will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hillandale Park located at 801 Hillandale Ave.

Anyone with questions on the testing event is asked to call the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department at (540) 574-5101 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

