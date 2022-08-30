Architect selected for Waynesboro natural history museum

A Richmond-based architectural firm with extensive experience in museum and historical projects has been selected to design the Waynesboro campus of the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Glave & Holmes of Richmond has been chosen by VMNH staff, the board of the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville and the city of Waynesboro to do detailed designs of the Waynesboro campus, said Joe Keiper, executive director of the Virginia Museum of Natural History

Glave & Holmes’ work includes projects for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond and George Mason’s Gunston Hall home in Northern Virginia.

When complete later in this decade, the Virginia Museum of Natural History-Waynesboro will offer exhibits on the area’s natural history, children’s learning and play areas. The facility will also include classrooms, a science laboratory and a direct connection to the South River Preserve.

Keiper said Glave & Holmes first task will be to provide a detailed cost estimate of the Waynesboro project. The 28,000-square-foot museum will be located at the corner of West Main and Arch in downtown. The cost estimate should be complete by late this year, Keiper said.

Keiper said the second phase of work by Glave & Holmes in 2023 will involve “a deep dive.” Based on preliminary work on the museum, the architect will look “at what works in the plan and what needs modification.” Keiper said the second phase of the architect’s work should be done by the fall of 2023.

If all goes well, groundbreaking for the museum could occur in 2024, according to Keiper.

Tom Benzing, a professor in the department of integrated science and technology at James Madison University and a VMNH trustee, said the Waynesboro and Shenandoah Valley area lends itself to the museum.

“The Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia offers a tremendous opportunity to tell stories about its unique ecology, geology and cultural and natural history,” Benzing said. “We’re excited to build these stories into every aspect of the VMNH-Waynesboro facility from the indoor exhibit galleries to the outdoor landscaping features.”

Keiper said funding sources for the museum will include a $1 million commitment from the city of Waynesboro that includes the land for the museum, funds from the Virginia Museum of Natural History Foundation and significant funding from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Previously, Keiper said a target of $2 million was identified as needed from philanthropic, corporate and grant sources.

The impetus for an interpretive center focused on the area’s natural resources came from the first Virginia Fly Fishing Festival in Waynesboro in 2000. The museum is an outgrowth of the vision of the former Waynesboro Downtown Development, Inc. Other contributors to the vision included the Shenandoah Valley chapter of Trout Unlimited and Dominion Energy as well as the Center for Coldwaters Restoration, a Waynesboro volunteer citizen group formed in 2010.