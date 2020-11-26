Area businesses preparing for Small Business Saturday

“We love our community. We are the community. We are truly locally owned by farmers in our community with over 150 staff. We’re one of the largest employers in Augusta County at this time and giving back to our employees is extremely important, as well as our community,” Bagley said.

For shoppers who may be wary of crowds this Saturday or throughout the holiday shopping season, businesses like Augusta Cooperative have added multiple options for shopping this year. The Co-Op in particular is offering home delivery, online ordering, store pick-up within two hours, and a contactless pick-up through their “dockside to-go” program.

“We’re a small business, and we want to support our community in any way. We’ll bend over backwards for everybody,” Bagley said.

Both Thompson and Waynesboro’s Tourism and Marketing Manager Jennifer Callison said they’ve seen businesses stepping up to find creative ways to engage customers this year, as well as increasing their online presence.