CRIMORA — A local clogging group is helping keep the historic art form alive and well in Augusta County.

Lisa Johnson took up clogging when she was nine years old. Johnson was hooked after a free six-week introductory class with the Mountain Heritage Cloggers.

“I absolutely loved it,” Johnson said. “It was affordable, fun, and I enjoyed it, so I stuck with it.”

In 2001, Johnson took over as the group’s director, a role she still holds today alongside Megan Partridge. The Mountain Heritage Cloggers are one of only two groups in the Shenandoah Valley upholding this traditional dance style.

The group travels to perform at various venues, including showing off their talents at the Augusta County Fair last month. The ages in the group range from 10 years old to dancers in their mid-60s. Johnson praised clogging as a diverse art form where people of all ages, male or female, can join in and enjoy it.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said the group boasted around 48 members. Johnson said many opted to stop coming because of the requirement of virtual classes for an extended period.

“We did lose quite a few,” Johnson said. “Right now, we are right around 24 members.”

The group added a competitive division called Rhythmic Alliance in 2011. RA travels all over the country participating in clogging competitions. Johnson said the group formed after she consulted with another local clogging group, and they decided to merge to field enough dancers for competition. Because of the scarcity of clogging groups, Johnson said they attract group members from states away.

“We came together and formed Rhythmic Alliance,” Johnson said. “That’s when we opened it up to dancers from other areas, and we’d have people from Orange County, Stanardsville, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina that would come and dance with us.”

Three years ago, RA was the national acapella champion. Johnson said the group needs to finish first or second in all nine categories they dance in to place at nationals.

The Mountain Heritage Cloggers hosts beginner classes and charges $30 for membership. Johnson said whether you’re looking to perform onstage or practice in a community without publicly displaying your skills, clogging is something worth pursuing if you’re interested.

“It’s great exercise and a lot of fun,” Johnson said. “I hear from everybody who wants to try it, ‘I have no rhythm.’ You can learn rhythm, and you will get used to it. It’s a good opportunity for fellowship, and you can perform locally if you want to.”