Area health experts say even vaccinated people should wear masks

Waynesboro residents, whether vaccinated or not, should be wearing a mask when indoors, health officials said Friday.
“Until more people are vaccinated, wearing masks remains a really important public health tool to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Jordi Shelton, a communications specialist for the Central Shenandoah Health District. “We are recommending that everyone should wear a mask in indoors settings, even if they are fully vaccinated when they are in areas of substantial to high transmission, and nearly all of the state of Virginia is near substantial to high transmission at this time and that does include our locality for the municipal for the Shenandoah Health District.”
The recommendation comes as the delta variant of the COVID-causing virus is sweeping across the country and the state. The variant is far more contagious and has infected even vaccinated people. There were three more cases of COVID in Waynesboro on Friday, two on Thursday and one on Wednesday. In Augusta County, there were 14 new cases Friday, 15 on Thursday and eight on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Waynesboro resident Joe Klotz was wearing a mask Friday when shopping at Kroger on Arch Avenue.
“The delta variant is still breaking through a lot of vaccinated citizens. I’m just trying to add a little safety.” Klotz said.
Among his friends and family members who are vaccinated, about half still wear a mask, he said.
“I just think that the precautions we took last year cut down on a lot of other infections, so this is an easy way to protect my family and friends,” Klotz said.
Waynesboro resident Ron Cooke, who is fully vaccinated, has stopped wearing a mask inside if it’s not too crowded.
“Once they said it was OK for vaccinated people to not wear a mask, I stopped wearing a mask,” Cooke said. “As long as it’s not crowded.”
Cooke said he would be willing to put a mask back on if data shows wearing one would be more effective in preventing fully vaccinated from getting sick.
Joe Kyle, who has lived in the Valley his entire life, wears a mask inside despite being fully vaccinated.
“The mask, I don’t think it did much good, but it makes me feel secure,” Kyle said. “If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re supposed to be immune from a bad case of COVID. But I’m at the age where I do have a few health issues and just to make everybody in here feel good, I put mine on.”
Waynesboro resident Anne McInnis, who is fully vaccinated, said she feels safer masking up. Being a mother of two kids and hearing reports that younger, healthier people are more susceptible to the delta variant, McInnis said she is a little concerned.
“I disagree with not masking,” McInnis said, adding that many have been wearing them for more than a year and doing so a little longer wasn’t too big a deal.
Richmond resident Henry Stern, who was visiting Waynesboro on Friday, said he wears a mask indoors because if people don’t start doing it and being vaccinated, the pandemic will never end.
“If only 50 percent of us are doing it, then it’s never going to go away,” he said.