Area health experts say even vaccinated people should wear masks

Among his friends and family members who are vaccinated, about half still wear a mask, he said.

“I just think that the precautions we took last year cut down on a lot of other infections, so this is an easy way to protect my family and friends,” Klotz said.

Waynesboro resident Ron Cooke, who is fully vaccinated, has stopped wearing a mask inside if it’s not too crowded.

“Once they said it was OK for vaccinated people to not wear a mask, I stopped wearing a mask,” Cooke said. “As long as it’s not crowded.”

Cooke said he would be willing to put a mask back on if data shows wearing one would be more effective in preventing fully vaccinated from getting sick.

Joe Kyle, who has lived in the Valley his entire life, wears a mask inside despite being fully vaccinated.

“The mask, I don’t think it did much good, but it makes me feel secure,” Kyle said. “If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re supposed to be immune from a bad case of COVID. But I’m at the age where I do have a few health issues and just to make everybody in here feel good, I put mine on.”