WEYERS CAVE — Rebecca Motley is a career and technical education teacher at Waynesboro High School, focused on teaching the health and medical sciences curriculum.

Like other area teachers receiving Valley Alliance for Education creative classroom grants Tuesday night, Motley searched for an innovative way to leverage available grant money to help students in the Waynesboro Schools.

She came up with the idea of a health fair at Wenonah Elementary, an event to educate elementary students about proper nutrition, exercise, hydration, and other healthy measures.

Motley’s idea resulted in a $1,500 VAE grant, one of 32 creative classroom ones awarded to 42 teachers Tuesday from the Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County schools. The awards were announced during a program at Blue Ridge Community College. Nearly $43,000 was awarded to teachers.

Motley’s students from Waynesboro High will staff the health fair later this school year.

“The kids are excited,” Motley said of her current students at Waynesboro High. She said the lessons learned from the health fair can benefit her students at the high school and the Wenonah students.

“It’s important to get people to think about healthy behaviors,” said Motley, who worked full-time as a nurse before becoming a teacher.

Bryan Stamm, Waynesboro High’s principal, said Motley’s grant was one of three received by his staff at the high school. He said the teachers awarded Tuesday night featured some unique ideas and said of his teachers, “They always want to do more good for the kids.”

Patricia Devitt, the VAE’s educational excellence committee chair, said Tuesday’s grant recipients were chosen from 60 applications. Devitt said the grants were evaluated blindly, without knowing which teachers submitted them. She mentioned several qualities that are looked for in the grants, including the grant writer’s imagination, innovation and inspiration.

The Valley Alliance for Education, formed in 1990, is a business and education partnership that serves Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

In addition to grant recipients honored Tuesday, the VAE recognized the recent respective teachers of the year and offered district grants for the Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County school divisions.