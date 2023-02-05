Brad Richardson is the plant manager for Regal Rexnord, a Stuarts Draft manufacturer of gearbox transmissions for conveyors.

He has 85 employees and said it is difficult to find employees in the region with the technical skill, dexterity and potential to move up in his plant. He describes the work at Regal Rexnord as fulfilling but requires analytical talent and physical ability.

Mechanical and manufacturing engineers are typically needed at Regal Rexnord.

Despite a 2.7 current unemployment rate in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, finding skilled workers takes effort.

“It’s very challenging in this area,” said Richardson, adding it is hard to recruit skilled workers to relocate to the area or convice someone with roots in the Shenandoah Valley to return home.

“A local person who went to high school here and became an engineer is not looking to move back,” he said.

To find prospects, Richardson has looked internally, including, in one case, offering to pay for an employee’s education and give apprenticeship training.

He also has used Blue Ridge Community College’s Job Starter program, a manufacturing training program, to hire four employees.

Richardson is not alone in his quest to find skilled workers for essential jobs in the Shenandoah Valley, according to one area economic development expert.

“It’s accountants, IT workers, financial analysts and chemists,” said Jay Langston, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, which serves 12 cities and counties along the Interstate 81 corridor in economic development.

Langston said he was told by a Shenandoah Valley auto dealer this past week that he is offering apprenticeships to get employees.

The Shenandoah Valley Partnership is trying to be the bridge between education and employers, according to Langston.

He pointed to a new IT degree program offered by James Madison University that could provide skilled employees to the region.

“We are trying to build an ecosystem that will allow us to communicate to talent,” he said.

Langston expects that competition for talent in skilled job areas isn’t going to stop.

Richardson said a plant manager has to be flexible about hiring challenges.

“I have no choice but to adapt to the market the way it is,” he said. “You will have to wait far longer for the conditions you want.”