Army experience, knowledge makes Fishersville urologist a ‘fearless’ leader

Two things Dr. Mark Anderson wanted to accomplish in life were serving in the military and becoming a physician.

“I wanted to see what it felt like to give all your freedoms up and serve something greater than yourself,” Anderson said. “It’s something I wanted to have on my resume of life.”

While Anderson, now 52, can now cross both items off his bucket list — his path to joining the U.S. Army and becoming a urologist at Blue Ridge Urology in Fishersville last summer was atypical.

Anderson joined the Army in January of 2004 while in his 30s with two kids and another on the way. His fourth child was born while he was in medical school. After graduating medical school with honors, he spent 11 years on active duty which included residency training at Duke University and general urology practice in Fort Hood, Texas.

“I think when it was all over after I got my urology certification a couple years after residency, it was an emotional experience because I realized that we all had gone through it. It was easy for me to say residency was hard, but it was just as hard on my family,” he said.

After initially thinking he’d go into anesthesiology or work in an emergency room, Anderson landed in urology after deciding surgery was the best option for him.

