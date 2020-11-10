Army experience, knowledge makes Fishersville urologist a ‘fearless’ leader

Two things Dr. Mark Anderson wanted to accomplish in life were serving in the military and becoming a physician.
“I wanted to see what it felt like to give all your freedoms up and serve something greater than yourself,” Anderson said. “It’s something I wanted to have on my resume of life.”
While Anderson, now 52, can now cross both items off his bucket list — his path to joining the U.S. Army and becoming a urologist at Blue Ridge Urology in Fishersville last summer was atypical.
Anderson joined the Army in January of 2004 while in his 30s with two kids and another on the way. His fourth child was born while he was in medical school. After graduating medical school with honors, he spent 11 years on active duty which included residency training at Duke University and general urology practice in Fort Hood, Texas.
“I think when it was all over after I got my urology certification a couple years after residency, it was an emotional experience because I realized that we all had gone through it. It was easy for me to say residency was hard, but it was just as hard on my family,” he said.
After initially thinking he’d go into anesthesiology or work in an emergency room, Anderson landed in urology after deciding surgery was the best option for him.
Support Local Journalism
“Within surgery, urology had the best benefit to risk ratio. The kidneys, bladder, prostate and genitals provide challenging anatomy,” Anderson said. “The variety of diseases and technology used for treatment are broad. Urologists deal with some of the most challenging cancers — prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular — and use the most advanced technologies — lasers, scopes and robotics.”
Because he was older and liked to volunteer, Anderson said he quickly gravitated toward leadership positions while in the Army, where he achieved the rank of major.
“I wanted the challenge,” Anderson said. “I learned so much about myself, mostly, but also on leadership.”
During his time in the Army, Anderson held many leadership positions including service chief of urology, chief of the department of surgery and deputy commander for surgical services. In addition, he started a robotic surgery program at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, Texas.
Anderson uses two words to describe leadership — competence and bravery. With his Army experiences, he said he’s become a “fearless” leader.
“You have to have those two attributes to be a good leader,” said Anderson, who was honorably discharged in 2019. “I feel like I can go anywhere in a hospital, and I can make it work better. That’s mostly because I had people who gave me opportunities in the military, and I have really good mentors. Each one of them would teach me something different. I have unbridled confidence having gone through those experiences.”
That confidence and military training helps Anderson focus on “risk assessment, not risk aversion,” when dealing with unexpected challenges like COVID-19 in the health care field.
“Truthfully, COVID is more of a nuisance than a problem. Relatively speaking, there are more challenging issues I face every day and COVID is very low on the list,” he said. “The real challenge is not having patients get hurt from decreased access to care. It means appreciating that every action has intended and unintended consequences both good and bad.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.