As a longtime reserve officer, Bob Knecht put his life on the line voluntarily for Waynesboro for three decades

For those who know Bob Knecht, it would come as no surprise that “Knecht” in German translates to “male servant.”
Knecht, now retired, spent three decades as a reserve officer with the Waynesboro Police Department. Simply put, Knecht responded to calls for service in the city for 30 years — putting his life on the line voluntarily.
“Maybe it’s strange, but I felt it was one of the most rewarding things I have ever done,” Knecht said.
Knecht’s journey with Waynesboro’s reserve police force began in 1987 when friends on the police force mentioned the program.
The Waynesboro Police Auxiliary Unit is composed entirely of volunteers and now has its own organizational structure and chain of command. Reserve officers go through the same vetting process as a full-time officer and assist with police duties in times of need.
“I thought it would be a way to give back to the community a little, but little did I know I probably received more than I gave over the years,” Knecht said. “I found it to be extremely rewarding and challenging. I had an awakening because I was naïve about what goes on in law enforcement. I learned a lot.”
At the time, Knecht was working in engineering at General Electric. He spent weekends, nights, holidays and vacation time volunteering with the department.
In one year alone, he volunteered nearly 2,000 hours. Most years, he averaged between 1,500 and 1,700 hours of volunteer service.
“The more I got into it, the more I just got infatuated with it really. I thoroughly loved it. It became very apparent to me at first that there was a whole lot more to it than just riding along,” Knecht said.
As he got more involved in the program, Knecht also saw a need for auxiliary officer training. He took it upon himself to create a training program for volunteers.
Now, all auxiliary members must meet the compulsory level 2 training requirements established by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services that are applicable to their duties with the department. They’re also required to complete all mandatory training by the police department, as well as devote a minimum of 24 hours of documented service per quarter.
Because of the more robust training, Knecht said a higher level of commitment is needed from volunteers.
“There’s just so much more that you need to know on the streets now. The situations are different, attitudes are different. The liability of a police officer right now seems to be a problem, and they’re under a lot of scrutiny. But as far as I’m concerned, the integrity of our local police has never been in question. There’s so much more training now than there used to be. Training has always been a priority,” he said.
Around 2004, Knecht left General Electric and became a deputy with the sheriff’s department doing courtroom security, civil processing and inmate transfers. Even in his new role at the sheriff’s department, Knecht continued to volunteer time with the police department.
When now-police chief Mike Wilhelm began at the Waynesboro Police Department in 1995, Knecht would ride with him frequently on patrol. As a new police officer at the time, Wilhelm said he “always appreciated his calm demeanor, wisdom and his great sense of humor.”
“I learned a lot from Bob over the years, and so did countless other full-time and auxiliary police officers. His dedicated service to the Waynesboro Police Department and the Waynesboro community has been nothing short of inspiring,” Wilhelm said. “He is still a good friend and mentor, and I have the utmost respect for him. Although he officially retired from the Waynesboro police auxiliary a few years ago, his legacy of service and commitment will continue on forever.”