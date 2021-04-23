As a longtime reserve officer, Bob Knecht put his life on the line voluntarily for Waynesboro for three decades

Because of the more robust training, Knecht said a higher level of commitment is needed from volunteers.

“There’s just so much more that you need to know on the streets now. The situations are different, attitudes are different. The liability of a police officer right now seems to be a problem, and they’re under a lot of scrutiny. But as far as I’m concerned, the integrity of our local police has never been in question. There’s so much more training now than there used to be. Training has always been a priority,” he said.

Around 2004, Knecht left General Electric and became a deputy with the sheriff’s department doing courtroom security, civil processing and inmate transfers. Even in his new role at the sheriff’s department, Knecht continued to volunteer time with the police department.

When now-police chief Mike Wilhelm began at the Waynesboro Police Department in 1995, Knecht would ride with him frequently on patrol. As a new police officer at the time, Wilhelm said he “always appreciated his calm demeanor, wisdom and his great sense of humor.”