As COVID-19 cases surge in Valley, Augusta Health postpones elective surgeries

FISHERSVILLE — As COVID-19 continues to surge, especially the delta variant, in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro area, Augusta Health has reached capacity and is asking for the community’s help in fighting off the rise in cases.
The hospital has halted all non-emergent and life-threatening operations to allow for more room to house COVID-19 inpatients, as the number of cases is expected to continue to rise and peak around mid-October, according to an update from Augusta Health.
“We have all of our ICU beds full; we have patients that are holding in the emergency department, we have patients that are in every nook and cranny of our hospital,” Augusta Health President and CEO Mary Mannix said. “For example, we have critical care patients in our recovery room, where we have nurses and technology to care for them. We’re close to running out of space.”
The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in the area is 31%, the highest rate since the pandemic began, Mannix said.
In May, the World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins recommended a community not reopen unless it has less than a 5% testing positivity rate.
“Our current situation in the community and here at Augusta Health is the most serious it has ever been since the beginning of the pandemic,” Mannix said. “Our team members are being spread very thin, too thin, in my opinion. It’s very difficult when three peoples in their twenties die all within the same week. I can’t overemphasize the seriousness of this situation and the impact it is having on the caregivers in this community.”
As of Augusta Health’s Sept. 21 update, 215 people have died from COVID-19, including over 20 in the past four weeks. To keep up with rising death rates, the hospital brought in a morgue truck to properly care for the deceased they do not have space for.
The hospital opened a second intensive care unit to address needs, Mannix said, as well as putting up an emergency department tent. Augusta Health has requested state and federal resources to aid in helping the community.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, Augusta Health is asking community members to vaccinate, wear masks regardless of vaccination status, avoid large crowds and stay home whenever possible until rates are lower in the area. The vaccination rate in the area is only 53%, far below the 75% benchmark President Joe Biden set for communities earlier this year.
“We’re running low on resources and what we need is for the unvaccinated people in our community to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Mannix said. “We need to avoid any unnecessary infections of COVID-19. This will provide relief to our health system.”
COVID-19 vaccinations are available for anyone over the age of 12 through Augusta Health. Pfizer is available for ages 12 and up, and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available for residents who are 18 and older.
Augusta County is one of the worst localities in the state per capita in terms of COVID-19 cases. Over the past week, the county has averaged 64 cases a day, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The average number of daily cases per 100,000 population is 84.2
While the numbers appear lower in Waynesboro and Staunton, the number of cases relative to the population is still high. Waynesboro averaged nine cases a day over the last week, while Staunton averaged 16, per the VDH. Both are considered areas of significant transmission.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask-wearing regardless of vaccination status in areas of significant transmission and social distancing whenever possible.