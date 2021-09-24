As COVID-19 cases surge in Valley, Augusta Health postpones elective surgeries

FISHERSVILLE — As COVID-19 continues to surge, especially the delta variant, in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro area, Augusta Health has reached capacity and is asking for the community’s help in fighting off the rise in cases.

The hospital has halted all non-emergent and life-threatening operations to allow for more room to house COVID-19 inpatients, as the number of cases is expected to continue to rise and peak around mid-October, according to an update from Augusta Health.

“We have all of our ICU beds full; we have patients that are holding in the emergency department, we have patients that are in every nook and cranny of our hospital,” Augusta Health President and CEO Mary Mannix said. “For example, we have critical care patients in our recovery room, where we have nurses and technology to care for them. We’re close to running out of space.”

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in the area is 31%, the highest rate since the pandemic began, Mannix said.

In May, the World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins recommended a community not reopen unless it has less than a 5% testing positivity rate.