As Red Kettle campaign wraps up, Waynesboro Salvation Army short of fundraising goal

Among those volunteers was long-time Waynesboro resident Darrell Jones. The 72-year-old spent the last month volunteering as a bell-ringer at Kroger on Arch Avenue, just as he’s done for nearly 30 years now.

“The Lord called me to The Salvation Army,” Jones said. “I thought for the longest time you went to school somewhere, and then you became a professional do-gooder. Then, I discovered that I was part of the Lord’s church, and all you had to do was show up, so I showed up.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones does indeed show up, every single day, no matter what. He’s made sacrifices to keep doing what he loves, especially this year. Bell-ringers were required to wear facial coverings because of the pandemic, and Jones opted not to wear his glasses because they steam up so quickly. Even though the world looks a bit fuzzy without his glasses, it doesn’t stop him from ringing for the cause.

“I wonder why people don’t push me out of the way and want to do what I get to do,” he said.

Jones reflected on some of the memorable moments he’s experienced as a volunteer. Although he can’t remember the exact year it happened, an exchange at the old K-Mart on West Main Street in Waynesboro has never left him.