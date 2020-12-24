As Red Kettle campaign wraps up, Waynesboro Salvation Army short of fundraising goal

The end of the holiday season is near, and The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign will soon be over.
Before the campaign concludes next week, The Waynesboro Salvation Army hopes to raise $82,000. As of Wednesday, the campaign had raised $66,659.35. Totals from earlier in the week had yet to be counted.
“I want to emphasize how appreciative we are of the community’s support in a year like we’ve all experienced this past year,” said Lt. Rachel Pruitt of the Waynesboro Salvation Army. “It’s just really encouraging to have gone so far with our goal as we have.”
Last year, the campaign exceeded its $80,000 goal, but Pruitt knew it might be challenging to meet this year’s goal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the impact the virus has had on the campaign, Pruitt said it wasn’t as severe as they expected.
“It impacted where we could ring, how we could ring, and a lot of people didn’t feel comfortable volunteering, which is totally understandable with the virus,” Pruitt said. “Then, a lot more people are shopping online, so it definitely had an impact.”
When the kettle campaign kicked off on Nov. 21, around 30 or 40 volunteers had signed up to ring bells at various locations in Waynesboro. In the last month, the number of volunteers increased, and the community really came through with volunteer support, Pruitt said.
Among those volunteers was long-time Waynesboro resident Darrell Jones. The 72-year-old spent the last month volunteering as a bell-ringer at Kroger on Arch Avenue, just as he’s done for nearly 30 years now.
“The Lord called me to The Salvation Army,” Jones said. “I thought for the longest time you went to school somewhere, and then you became a professional do-gooder. Then, I discovered that I was part of the Lord’s church, and all you had to do was show up, so I showed up.”
Jones does indeed show up, every single day, no matter what. He’s made sacrifices to keep doing what he loves, especially this year. Bell-ringers were required to wear facial coverings because of the pandemic, and Jones opted not to wear his glasses because they steam up so quickly. Even though the world looks a bit fuzzy without his glasses, it doesn’t stop him from ringing for the cause.
“I wonder why people don’t push me out of the way and want to do what I get to do,” he said.
Jones reflected on some of the memorable moments he’s experienced as a volunteer. Although he can’t remember the exact year it happened, an exchange at the old K-Mart on West Main Street in Waynesboro has never left him.
“There was a young lady with a group of special [needs] children. They each had a dollar that they could go in and spend, and she decided that she wanted to give me her dollar. Her group leader told her, ‘Now if you give the dollar, you won’t have a dollar to spend,’ and the dollar went back and forth. She finally just plunged the dollar in, and her smile is just stuck in my head. She was so happy with her decision. She gave her all,” Jones said.
There were also some special donations this year. Just like every year, an anonymous donor donated a gold coin, which was one ounce of solid gold, Pruitt said. As of now, there’s no estimate on what the coin is worth yet.
“We look forward to it every year,” Pruitt said.
Pruitt also talked about local organizations who’ve made significant contributions to this year’s campaign, including the Waynesboro-Augusta Woman’s Club, Union Baptist Church, the Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro and the Waynesboro Rotary Club.
She’s grateful for all of the support they’ve received this year, she said.
While bell-ringing ends on Christmas Eve, donations for the Red Kettle Campaign will be accepted through the end of the year. Donations can be given either online at https://salvationarmypotomac.org/waynesborovacorps/ or by mailing checks to 900 B St. in Waynesboro. Those who choose to mail in donations must indicate they are for the Kettle Campaign.
Funds will be used for direct service throughout the year, as well as all of The Salvation Army’s Christmas efforts.