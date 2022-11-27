 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aspiring Waynesboro entrepreneurs face January deadline to participate

Waynesboro entrepreneurs looking to launch a small business by September of next year have until late January to apply for a grant funding competition from the city.

The deadline to participate in the Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne training and startup grant competition is 10 a.m. Jan. 23. Applicants are vying for three grants totaling $48,000, and must submit their business idea to the GrowWaynesboro.com portal.

Applicants selected will be involved in an eight-week business planning class and small business coaching program. Any business type can submit an idea and be involved in the training. Those eligible include for profit, nonprofit, home-based businesses, retail storefronts, professional services and manufacturing.

The goal is to select startup businesses in the downtown of Waynesboro to help fill empty buildings. Those startup businesses selected have a deadline to launch by Sept. 30, 2023.

Once the entrepreneurs finish the business planning course, they will compete for three grants totaling $48,000, The money will be used for leasehold improvements, equipment and other needs.

Funding for the Grow Waynesboro Main and Wayne program was made possible by a $45,000 grant from Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development community business launch program. Those funds were announced in October.

