August County Sheriff’s Office deputies collect unused prescriptions

VERONA — Sgt. Matthew Carter and Sgt. Joshua Graves of the August County Sheriff’s Office were pitched under a tent Saturday morning collecting prescription drugs in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in Verona.
Citizens from around the area disposed of medications they no longer needed or wanted out of their possession and dropped them off to officers where they could be stored.
About 45 minutes into the event, Carter said about a dozen or so people arrived to drop off items at the sheriff’s office. As for what substances were in the bags, Carter said he didn’t know.
“We’re just taking them and putting them in the box," he said. "We don’t even know what they are."
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Department said after Saturday’s event, a total of 304.5 lbs. in medication had been collected this year in prescription drug drop-offs at the sheriff’s office in Verona.
As for why folks come to drop off the medication, Carter said, “A lot of times, it just seems that they’re cleaning out their house and they happen to find old medication. I know we had one lady that said she had about 70 years’ worth of medications in a bag, or close to it. So it’s just family members that happen to find it and want to dispose of it the proper way. So they’re bringing [the medication] up here and turning it into us.”
Graves said citizens who are dropping off items don’t have to worry about whether officers will look to see what’s in their bag or read the labels on bottles, and compared the transaction to a “amnesty moment."
Saturday was the third year Graves has participated in the event, who said the collection tends to pick up pace towards the end.
"Obviously prescription drugs can get into the wrong hands and younger kids having access to them can have an accident, it could very well have a negative impact," Carter said. "So it’s definitely something that’s good to be able to get under control and dispose of them if they’re not needed. But persecution drug issues is a concern for the community as a whole."
Fro those who wanted to drop off medication Saturday, but didn’t get a chance to, Carter said the sheriff’s office has a drop off box available for prescription disposal that’s available every day.