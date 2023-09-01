Augusta County is one of seven Virginia counties under a drought warning advisory issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality this week.

Irina Calos, a spokeswoman for DEQ, said the designation indicates “that the onset of a significant drought event is imminent.” As part of the warning, she said, local governments are encouraged to review existing ordinances that restrict non-essential water use or adopt such ordinances.

The wheels are in motion in Augusta County regarding the dry conditions. Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said the county is consulting with the Augusta County Virginia Cooperative Extension Office. Fitzgerald said the county may take action during the September meetings of the board of supervisors.

The prospect of a drought in Augusta County did not happen overnight. The problem has been in the works for months.

John Benner, the animal science extension agent for the Augusta County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, said the lack of rain in Augusta County dates back to April.

“We caught up in early to mid-June,” Benner said of rainfall leading into summer. However, it has been dry in the county for much of the summer. Among the most substantial evidence of how dry it has been is the cutting of hay by Augusta County farmers.

Benner said the second cutting of hay in the county in late June and early July was down by 50 percent. Bushels of corn per acre were down at times this summer by 100 bushels per acre.

Among the actions that the local government can take is a drought declaration request. Benner said the proposal would go to Virginia’s Farm Service Agency.

And should rainfall not happen during September across Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin could issue an executive order declaring a drought emergency, Calos said.

The DEQ spokeswoman said Virginia’s Drought Monitoring Task Force is monitoring conditions and will meet again next week.