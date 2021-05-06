Augusta Chamber graduates 37th class from the Leadership Greater Augusta Program

Ten local residents graduated from the 37th cohort of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Greater Augusta program at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro on Thursday morning.
Leadership Greater Augusta is a nine-month intensive training program for emerging and existing leaders. The program builds the needed skills, knowledge, motivation and vision to develop a stronger community.
Courtney Thompson, GARCC president and CEO and 2014 LGA graduate, said the last nine months spent with the group of graduates had been fantastic.
“We are just thrilled that we’ve had such a good year even though it had to be a little different still because of COVID,” Thompson said. “We’ve made the best of it and just had a great time.”
This year’s cohort collaborated on a project titled “Fishburne Military School Community Engagement Program.”
During a presentation at Thursday’s graduation, the class explained the program will continue to give back and benefit the school in four main ways — it integrates the local and regional community into the mission of life-long learning, it supports the area business that could become supporters of the school, it allows the community the be involved in the unique private school and lastly, creates a platform for future use with the graduates’ content and ideas.
Linda Hershey, former Chamber president, suggested the initial talk with Fishburne officials last summer that led to the project, Thompson said. The school was actively involved in the community, but it wasn’t well known at the time.
“They said, ‘We don’t want to be an island anymore. We want to be part of the community, we want Waynesboro to know we’re here and supportive,’ and they started telling me all of these things that they were already doing in the community that nobody had any idea [about],” Thompson said.
Fishburne Superintendent Capt. Mark E. Black thanked the graduates for the work they’ve done to the school now and in the future.
“Anything that we can utilize and amplify in this area to give it greater exposure is going to benefit the community and ultimately benefit all of us,” Black said.
With help from Skyclad Aerial, program members also created a drone video showcasing Fishburne Military School that will be used in the future for various purposes for the school.
Graduate Angela Smith, branch manager of F&M Bank’s North Augusta location, said the program was amazing and talked about the way it will help her in the future.
“It gave me tools for my toolbox as far as me as a leader being able to not only to lead my team and grow my branch but also everyday life and my family as well,” Smith said.
The graduates were also required to work on individual projects. For the individual project, Smith highlighted what she’s learned while in the program along with the businesses the class worked with.
Brian McReynolds of the GARCC Institute for Applied Leadership commended the class on their outstanding work and acknowledged the challenges of completing the program, which he believes is a journey.
“You can’t take the difficult part out of leadership,” McReynolds said. “It’s built in so you have to work your way through to get to a point [with] a little bit of struggle.”
McReynolds encouraged the graduates to take the leadership skills they’ve learned through the LGA program and stay involved in the community.
Applications for the LGA Class of 2022 are now open. Those interested applying for the program can do so online at augustava.com/form/view/22922. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 30, at 5 p.m.