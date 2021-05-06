Augusta Chamber graduates 37th class from the Leadership Greater Augusta Program

Linda Hershey, former Chamber president, suggested the initial talk with Fishburne officials last summer that led to the project, Thompson said. The school was actively involved in the community, but it wasn’t well known at the time.

“They said, ‘We don’t want to be an island anymore. We want to be part of the community, we want Waynesboro to know we’re here and supportive,’ and they started telling me all of these things that they were already doing in the community that nobody had any idea [about],” Thompson said.

Fishburne Superintendent Capt. Mark E. Black thanked the graduates for the work they’ve done to the school now and in the future.

“Anything that we can utilize and amplify in this area to give it greater exposure is going to benefit the community and ultimately benefit all of us,” Black said.

With help from Skyclad Aerial, program members also created a drone video showcasing Fishburne Military School that will be used in the future for various purposes for the school.

Graduate Angela Smith, branch manager of F&M Bank’s North Augusta location, said the program was amazing and talked about the way it will help her in the future.