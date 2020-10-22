Augusta County and Staunton participating in Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Augusta County and Staunton residents will have the chance to safely dispose of their unused and unwanted medications Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Unused prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off at the drive-thru event, which aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs. No needles or liquids will be collected at the event.

Although unmarked medications are accepted with no questions asked, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office administrative Lt. Aaron LeVeck said it’s preferable to bring medications in their original containers because of the legal risks involved with transporting prescription medications, especially narcotics or controlled substances.

“We want people to be safe and smart and bring them to us,” LeVeck said. “If they were to bring them in a sandwich baggy, there will be no questions asked at the time, but if somebody was traveling from their residence to here and were to be stopped, that could potentially be a problem on the roadside if they were in possession of drugs and didn’t have a prescription.”

Participants should mark out any personal information before dropping off medications at the contactless event.