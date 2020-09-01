Augusta County announces expanded eligibility for Disaster Recovery Grant Fund

The Augusta County Economic Development Authority is expanding eligibility for its Disaster Recovery Grant Fund, according to a press release from the Department of Economic Development and Tourism on Tuesday.
The grant will continue to help county businesses who have been affected by COVID-19.
“The expansion of our grant fund will allow additional Augusta County businesses to receive assistance as our local economy begins its recovery,” said Randy Roller, the chair of the Economic Development Authority, in a press release. “We look forward to supporting the efforts of our local business leaders and seeing jobs return to our local workforce.”
The competitive grant will provide $1,000 to $15,000 per eligible grant recipient, and applications are due by 9 a.m. on Sept. 16. Grantees will be notified and disbursements made as soon as possible. The grant review committee will rate the applications based on the severity of impact that COVID-19 had on the business.
Eligible businesses must be located in Augusta County, locally operated and operated with between one and 40 employees or as a sole proprietor.
Businesses who have previously received Paycheck Protection Program Loans (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) are now eligible for the grant but must demonstrate the grant will be used for different purposes than previously received federal grants.
The grant can be used to reimburse costs for personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning equipment and supplies, technology for e-commerce or virtual business operations, and construction and alterations to encourage social distancing, among other eligible uses.
Funding for the grant comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into federal law on March 27. Augusta County received $6.5 million of CARES Act funding from the state on June 1. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to allocate $200,000 to local business relief at their regular meeting on June 24.
Applicants are encouraged to thoroughly review the full application for further changes and details. Businesses can learn more about the program and eligibility and apply online.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.