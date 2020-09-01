Augusta County announces expanded eligibility for Disaster Recovery Grant Fund

The Augusta County Economic Development Authority is expanding eligibility for its Disaster Recovery Grant Fund, according to a press release from the Department of Economic Development and Tourism on Tuesday.

The grant will continue to help county businesses who have been affected by COVID-19.

“The expansion of our grant fund will allow additional Augusta County businesses to receive assistance as our local economy begins its recovery,” said Randy Roller, the chair of the Economic Development Authority, in a press release. “We look forward to supporting the efforts of our local business leaders and seeing jobs return to our local workforce.”

The competitive grant will provide $1,000 to $15,000 per eligible grant recipient, and applications are due by 9 a.m. on Sept. 16. Grantees will be notified and disbursements made as soon as possible. The grant review committee will rate the applications based on the severity of impact that COVID-19 had on the business.

Eligible businesses must be located in Augusta County, locally operated and operated with between one and 40 employees or as a sole proprietor.