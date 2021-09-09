Augusta County approves 15-cent cigarette tax

VERONA — Starting Jan. 1, buying a pack of cigarettes in Augusta County will cost you an extra 15 cents.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 on Wednesday to approve the 15-cent tax on cigarettes, which was down from the advertised 30 cents at the board's last meeting.

The board’s division over the issue came down to whether it was fair to citizens to implement such a tax. Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter motioned to deny the tax, saying many of her constituents reached out to voice complaints about adding taxes during an ongoing pandemic.

Riverheads Supervisor Michael Shull seconded Carter’s motion, and Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton joined them in the vote, but the motion failed.

Shull said the taxes reminded him of fuel taxes for truckers and the frustrations those cause when a person is receiving more than one tax for a single purchase.

“We’re double-taxing,” Shull said. “What is it going to do to the stores if everybody doesn’t go to a tax? Folks are going to go to other localities and buy [cigarettes]. I see truckers come down from up north because the taxes on are so high on cigarettes up there.”