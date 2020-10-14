Augusta County Board of Supervisors agree to cut workers' comp payments

“I think what concerns us the most is it’s a rather large intensive agricultural operation very close to some residential houses,” Jones said. “Some of the houses are about 200 yards from the poultry houses.”

According to Jones, each poultry house will be about 39,000-square feet in size.

Following the suggestions of board members, Jones and another neighbor, Judy Dewitt, met with Lynn to discuss the project. After discussing the project with neighbors, Lynn has agreed to plant vegetation around the poultry houses to screen the area and paint the walls of the houses green to make it less visible.

Dewitt also voiced her concerns about the project during Wednesday’s meeting. She only learned about the project 10 days ago and hasn’t slept since then, she said. One of her major concerns is the water levels in the area.

“Our biggest problem has been water-barren,” Dewitt said. “Our average wells in that area for probably 25 people that I’ve talked to is about a gallon and a half a minute.”