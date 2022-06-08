Augusta County Board of Supervisors approves courthouse resolution

VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors continued down the line of steps to hold a courthouse referendum in November, passing a resolution Wednesday night that asks the circuit court judge to put the item on the ballot.

The resolution comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation approving the county’s request to hold the referendum.

If passed, the November referendum will seek to correct the errors of the 2016 referendum where the people of Augusta County voted against moving the courthouse to Verona. Supervisors have consistently argued the information present on the 2016 ballot did not give voters an accurate picture of the costs of keeping the courthouse in Staunton.

“It was designed to fail,” Chairman Gerald Garber said of the 2016 referendum.

Members of the board thanked those involved in helping the referendum pass in the Virginia General Assembly, including Sen. Emmett Hanger, R- Augusta, and Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton.

Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton credited the denial of the courthouse expansion by the Staunton Historic Preservation Commission as a turning point that allowed people to see the facility needed to move to Verona.

“If [the referendum] passes, we’re going to be able to build the courthouse faster and save a lot of money for the taxpayers,” Seaton said.

North River Supervisor Jeffrey Slaven criticized individuals he said were attempting to weaponize the courthouse issue to create a rift between the localities.

“I think everybody in Staunton needs to know who they are and what their motives are because their motive certainly isn’t to get these two localities back to an atmosphere of cooperation and productivity when it comes to issues that better both of us,” Slaven said. “It’s just about, ‘I want to win.’ You will be put on notice that this isn’t 2016. So go ahead and do what you’re going to do. If you think it’s worth disrupting two localities and continuing to drive a wedge between honest people that want to work, pay their bills, and be left alone, show us how much clout you’ve got. Otherwise, maybe you ought to take a deep breath and realize what you want isn’t what’s best.”

Vice-Chair Butch Wells took issue with citizens or groups describing the courthouse referendum as "winning or losing" and said he didn’t consider a decision of this magnitude to be a game.

“This is a very serious issue that’s going to impact our county, and it’s going to impact the City of Staunton,” Wells said. “I especially don’t consider it a game when there’s been 14 members of two jurisdictions that have been served with a show-cause order by the circuit court judge.”

