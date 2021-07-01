Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals postpones decision on proposed solar farm

VERONA — A decision on whether solar will break into Augusta County will wait a bit longer.
The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously voted Thursday to postpone a decision on a 40-acre solar project at 532 Old White Bridge Road in Augusta County in the Wayne District until its Aug. 5 meeting following a two-hour public comment period.
Pat Hastings, the director of project management at Dynamic Energy in Pennsylvania, was one of the agents representing the HW Farms-owned property under the moniker Waynesboro Bridge Solar LLC. If approved, the five-megawatt project will not begin construction until 2023.
The project will be a part of Dominion Energy’s Community Solar program, which allows residents to purchase energy from solar facilities around their states. Derek Sheehan, Dynamic Energy’s director of community solar business development, said the Waynesboro farm would allow about 1,000 people from around the state to partner with the project and receive up to a 10% discount on electricity prices.
The planned solar panels will not make any noise upon installation and will not have a glare. As the panels follow the sun throughout the day, they will reach about 15 feet in the air at their peak.
“We realize this is farmland, which is the reason this project is sited towards the back corner. It is the least farmable area on the property,” Hastings said. “That’s how we picked this part of the property.”
Steve Wine, one of the owners of HW Farms, has lived adjacent to the property his entire life, with his family eventually renting and then purchasing the farm several years ago.
For Wine, the project is a way to evolve with the times and still enjoy farming.
“I grew up watching my dad and granddad farm this property and help our neighbors farm theirs. As I got older, I watched as farms were sold off and houses were built where crops were being raised. Times changed then, and times are changing now,” Wine said. “This project will help us financially to keep doing what we love to do.”
Neighbors adjacent to the property came to the meeting to voice their disapproval, with several concerned about the project’s visibility from their homes.
“I enjoy watching farming. I enjoy watching the wildlife. I do not like the idea of staring at black screens,” said John Foster, a resident of Old White Bridge Road.
Others took issue with the framing that solar projects are agricultural projects, such as Carl Behrens, who lives on Red Fox Lane.
“Solar farms are a misnomer,” Behrens said. “It’s an industrial operation. You may as well have a power plant across the street rather than an agricultural setup.”
If approved in August, the contract will be for 25 years, with four options to extend for an additional five years. The Augusta County Planning Commission previously recommended approval of this project, stating it was in substantial accordance with the county’s comprehensive plan.
Board Chairman Justine Tilghman told the crowd in attendance the county’s decision relies upon whether the project follows the comprehensive plan, not whether the individual administrators like or dislike the project.
“We can’t base our opinion on whether we’d like a solar project around here or not,” Tilghman said. “We’re going to try to be as independent and as fair as we can. I’m sure there will be projects we approve and projects we disapprove of. That’s the way things go.”