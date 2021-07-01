Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals postpones decision on proposed solar farm

Steve Wine, one of the owners of HW Farms, has lived adjacent to the property his entire life, with his family eventually renting and then purchasing the farm several years ago.

For Wine, the project is a way to evolve with the times and still enjoy farming.

“I grew up watching my dad and granddad farm this property and help our neighbors farm theirs. As I got older, I watched as farms were sold off and houses were built where crops were being raised. Times changed then, and times are changing now,” Wine said. “This project will help us financially to keep doing what we love to do.”

Neighbors adjacent to the property came to the meeting to voice their disapproval, with several concerned about the project’s visibility from their homes.

“I enjoy watching farming. I enjoy watching the wildlife. I do not like the idea of staring at black screens,” said John Foster, a resident of Old White Bridge Road.

Others took issue with the framing that solar projects are agricultural projects, such as Carl Behrens, who lives on Red Fox Lane.

“Solar farms are a misnomer,” Behrens said. “It’s an industrial operation. You may as well have a power plant across the street rather than an agricultural setup.”