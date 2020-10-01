Augusta County Board of Zoning approves new cell tower near Howardsville Turnpike and China Clay Road

Howardsville Turnpike resident Ramona Balsley was one of four people who spoke in opposition to the cell tower during Thursday’s public hearing. She is strongly opposed to the tower and said it would be right in her front yard.

“I beg to differ that it’s not going to devalue our property,” Balsley said. “I don’t want to look at that every day.”

Schweller said the project is 531 feet from the closest off-set residence to the north.

“We exceed all setbacks by far in all directions on the property,” Schweller said. “We’re much farther than the 150% of height of the monopole required to set back to the closest residence.”

Charles and Brenda Price also spoke in opposition to the cell tower. The couple has lived in their Howardsville Turnpike home for 37 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charles asked the board to take into consideration the opposing matters.

“The location of the cell tower is not for the neighborhood and it’s not for the wellbeing of our community,” Charles said. “I do not see how you can ignore the opposition to approve this facility to make one landowner happy and tell me and my community that our voices don’t count.”