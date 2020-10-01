Augusta County Board of Zoning approves new cell tower near Howardsville Turnpike and China Clay Road

VERONA — A new cell tower is coming to the South River District sometime in 2021.
The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals voted unanimously Thursday in support of a tower that will be built on property owned by Tony and Teresa Floyd near the south side of the Howardsville Turnpike on Route 610, west of Howardsville Turnpike and China Clay Road.
The 199-feet tall monopole style tower will be constructed on about 35 acres of land and bring Verizon Wireless service to the area. Under operating conditions, the structure will remain unlit and must be screened by a double row of six-feet high staggered evergreen trees planted ten feet on center, per section 25-68.6 of the Augusta County Zoning Ordinance. There is room on the tower for additional wireless providers.
Lori Schweller, an attorney with Williams Mullen representing Verizon Wireless for the project, said the closest existing Verizon Wireless site is about three miles away from the area where the tower will be built. All additional towers are over four miles away.
Schweller said she was aware of letters from neighbors with issues about the tower, including property values. She cited a 2019 Daily Yonder study on rural property values that researched the property values of 887 remote rural counties.
“What the study found was a 10% increase in the number of residents with access to internet, which is classified as broadband, would increase average home values,” Schweller said.
Howardsville Turnpike resident Ramona Balsley was one of four people who spoke in opposition to the cell tower during Thursday’s public hearing. She is strongly opposed to the tower and said it would be right in her front yard.
“I beg to differ that it’s not going to devalue our property,” Balsley said. “I don’t want to look at that every day.”
Schweller said the project is 531 feet from the closest off-set residence to the north.
“We exceed all setbacks by far in all directions on the property,” Schweller said. “We’re much farther than the 150% of height of the monopole required to set back to the closest residence.”
Charles and Brenda Price also spoke in opposition to the cell tower. The couple has lived in their Howardsville Turnpike home for 37 years.
Charles asked the board to take into consideration the opposing matters.
“The location of the cell tower is not for the neighborhood and it’s not for the wellbeing of our community,” Charles said. “I do not see how you can ignore the opposition to approve this facility to make one landowner happy and tell me and my community that our voices don’t count.”
Charles said he’s done a lot of research on cell towers and found more negatives than positives. Based on his research, his property value could decrease by 20%, resulting in a $100,000 loss, he said.
Charles also voiced his concerns about radiofrequency (RF) emissions, which Schweller also noted was a concern for residents in the area. Charles said that based on his studies, the radiation is harmful.
“As you know, RF emissions are all around us, and they are regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC),” Schweller said. “Radiofrequency emissions from antennas used for cell service, the FCC tells us, are hundreds to thousands of times less than the maximum permitted.”
Schweller said The American Cancer Association also calls these waves nonionizing, meaning they do not heat up tissue and are not thought to be dangerous to human beings.
Barbara added the residents just recently found out about the proposal.
“There were seven of us notified of a 195 foot monopole cell tower with a four foot lightning rod, no specifications, no explanations, no details, nothing,” Barbara said. “A cell phone tower is serious business and it shouldn't be taken lightly, especially when we have a whole community opposed to it.”
Zoning Board member Justine D. Tilghman said no one wants a cell tower in their backyard but it's something the public demands.
“As the demand becomes more and more for these towers, we’re going to have a hard time keeping ourselves looking beautiful like we did at one time because you’re going to have to let them in,” Tilghman said.
Schweller said the project is meant to be a benefit for the county.
“We know that a lot of the time that we are proposing a site and people who live there right now have great service,” Schweller said. “That happens a lot, but our engineers are looking at the modeling, looking at capacity, what’s coming down the line and they know that the site is needed. We don’t want to spend $250,000 to build a new site if it’s not needed, but we know it’s needed.”
