Augusta County celebrates first public access to South River in county

DOOMS — Augusta County and state and federal officials gathered in Dooms on Friday to celebrate Augusta County’s first public river access area.

The Dooms Crossing-South River access area means kayaks and canoes can enter the river on county-owned property off Dooms Crossing Road. Fishermen can also hoist a line into the river at the new access area. Only non-motorized watercraft will be allowed.

The new public access area is located about three miles downstream from Waynesboro’s Basic Park. Augusta County Parks and Recreation Director Andy Wells said the new entry to the river would enable Augusta County citizens to “enjoy a unique amenity that connects them to a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience at no expense.”

Grants from the DuPont Settlement with the Commonwealth of Virginia paid for the clearing of wooded areas, an access road to the parking lot, a paved parking area and gravel path to the river as well as removal of a failed dam at Coiner Mil. The grants also allowed for 600 feet of redoing of an eroded bank upstream of the former dam. The bank was stabilized with three different tree species.

The DuPont Settlement resulted from the former Waynesboro industry releasing mercury into the South River between 1929 and 1950. The Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service negotiated the $42 million settlement, which was approved by the U.S. District Court in western Virginia in 2017.

Deputy Augusta County Administrator Jennfer Whetzel said the engineers in the county’s Community Development Department worked to to get two DuPont Settlement grants. Whetzel said county engineers and the Parks and Recreation received citizen input when looking at potential access sites on the river. Dooms Crossing rose to the top.

Augusta County Supervisor Scott Seaton, who represents the Dooms area in his Wayne District, said the new river access would attract young people.

“We’ll get kids into the river and back into fitness,” he said.

Seaton said the Dooms Crossing river access would attract boating and fishing enthusiasts from the area and “outside the area.”

Dooms Crossing will stay open from dawn to dusk for fishing, launching kayaks, canoes or other non-motorized boats. Prohibited activities include camping, fires, consumption of alcohol and trespassing after/before hours.

