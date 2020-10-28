Augusta County courthouse expansion plan denied by Staunton Historic Commission

“The proposed demolition of these historic buildings would truly remove architecturally and culturally significant historic buildings that all are contributing buildings to the Beverley Historic District,” said Frank Strassler, executive director of the Staunton Historic Foundation. “They contribute to the fabric and direct character of that historic district and its historical evolution.”

Strassler said the proposed structure overwhelmed the courthouse and the streetscape on the buildings adjacent to the courthouse. According to Staunton Historic District guidelines, which are based on the Secretary of the Interior guidelines and Secretary of the Interior standards, the size of the addition should be limited so it does not visually overpower the existing building and should be subordinate to the existing structure.

“The expansion is not there to upstage the 1901 courthouse,” said Tony Bell of Moseley Architects. “It's not there to put any detriment to it or deterioration of it. It’s there merely to provide the safety and security that the 1901 courthouse cannot provide and the square footage that it does not hold.”

Several citizens spoke during the public hearing and voiced their disapproval of the expansion project. They felt it would diminish the historical charm of the downtown district. No one spoke in support of the project.