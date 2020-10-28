Augusta County courthouse expansion plan denied by Staunton Historic Commission

STAUNTON — The future of the Augusta County Courthouse remains unclear after the Staunton Historic Preservation Commission denied the county’s application to expand the courthouse Tuesday night.
Five separate motions were made on each of the affected properties, and all certificates of appropriateness were denied.
“I think we share the interest in working together with the county on further actions regarding the plans for the courthouse,” said Michael Brown, commission vice chair. “I think we all recognize the courthouse is an integral part of the city.”
An application for a certificate of appropriateness submitted by the county on Oct. 6 highlighted the commitment to permanent preservation through rehabilitation of the 1901 historic courthouse and the Echols Building, two signature buildings completed in Staunton by architect T.J. Collins.
The proposal included a five-story expansion and the demolition of four buildings. A total of 120,000 square feet of space was needed for the project to be completed. The addition needed to be five stories to fulfill the space requirements of the project after the county failed to obtain other properties surrounding the courthouse after an agreement couldn't be reached with two property owners.
“The proposed demolition of these historic buildings would truly remove architecturally and culturally significant historic buildings that all are contributing buildings to the Beverley Historic District,” said Frank Strassler, executive director of the Staunton Historic Foundation. “They contribute to the fabric and direct character of that historic district and its historical evolution.”
Strassler said the proposed structure overwhelmed the courthouse and the streetscape on the buildings adjacent to the courthouse. According to Staunton Historic District guidelines, which are based on the Secretary of the Interior guidelines and Secretary of the Interior standards, the size of the addition should be limited so it does not visually overpower the existing building and should be subordinate to the existing structure.
“The expansion is not there to upstage the 1901 courthouse,” said Tony Bell of Moseley Architects. “It's not there to put any detriment to it or deterioration of it. It’s there merely to provide the safety and security that the 1901 courthouse cannot provide and the square footage that it does not hold.”
Several citizens spoke during the public hearing and voiced their disapproval of the expansion project. They felt it would diminish the historical charm of the downtown district. No one spoke in support of the project.
“This project is poorly conceived, and it’s an abomination,” said Staunton resident and business owner Ellen Boden.
Support Local Journalism
On Sunday, more than 200 people attended a “Rally To Save Staunton” event at the Augusta County Courthouse that focused on expressing opposition to the proposed expansion.
Angus Carter, the event’s organizer, spoke during Tuesday night’s public hearing. Carter said the proposal would negatively impact the nature of the historic downtown area. Right now, he says everyone feels welcome there and feels at home, but the courthouse expansion would change that.
"They are taking a whole block to exclude citizens from Staunton and say 'you no longer belong here,'" Carter said. “That not only affects every surrounding building downtown, it destroys the soul of downtown.”
Carter started a Save Historic Staunton petition that has received 3,748 signatures as of Wednesday morning.
Augusta County administrator Tim Fitzgerald addressed the commission before a decision was made and explained the proposal.
“Our Board of Supervisors had no intention of using some forceful method of removing property,” Fitzgerald said. “That was never the intention of our board to do that, hence the reason we changed our design when two of those properties could not be obtained.”
Fitzgerald also gave a brief history of the challenges the board has faced while trying to find a solution for the courthouse project.
Following the 2016 election in which 67% of voters voted no to moving Augusta County Courts from their existing location in downtown Staunton to Verona, the board entered the existing contract with Moseley Architects on Sept. 12, 2018. The contract included architecture and engineering services for the main tasks — the demolition and rebuilding of a courts facility to include related functions at the district building location, renovation of the 1901 Circuit Courthouse for office space, and the relocation of the courts and related function in the District Courts Building to temporary space at Beverley Manor Elementary.
After resuming plans for the courthouse expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic, the board announced it had secured purchase options for nine properties surrounding the circuit courthouse in downtown Staunton.
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors announced a total of $1.2 million had been spent on the courthouse project so far during their Sept. 23 meeting. The same night, board members unanimously approved an amendment to the existing contract with Moseley Architects for the expansion that will cost $445,843.
The county may appeal the commission’s decision to Staunton City Council within 30 days. Following that, an appeal of the council’s decision may also be filed with Staunton Circuit Court within 30 days.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.