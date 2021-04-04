Augusta County Courthouse to receive historical marker

STAUNTON — The history of the Augusta County Courthouse will soon be on display following the building’s approval to join the Virginia Historical Highway Marker program.

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the county’s application for the courthouse to join this program on March 18. The metal highway marker for the courthouse will be installed later this year.

Virginia’s Historical Highway Marker program is the oldest of any such program in the United States, and the county courthouse will join more than 2,500 markers in displaying the history of locations in local communities.

“We are very excited to announce that the Augusta County Courthouse has been recognized by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources as deserving to be granted a Virginia Historical Highway Marker,” said Steve Landes, Augusta County’s clerk of the circuit court. “The current courthouse, built in 1901, is the fifth building to sit on this historic site in downtown Staunton. The county’s first courthouse was a log structure built in 1745.”

The circuit court clerk’s office and the Augusta County Historical Society partnered together to raise the roughly $2,000 needed to install the metal marker.