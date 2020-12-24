Augusta County deputies deliver bicycles and cheer to kids

VERONA — For the third year in a row, children in Augusta County received a special delivery from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
With help from their family members, deputies delivered 87 new bikes to children across the county.
“Without Walmart and several local business owners, this would not be possible,” said Sheriff Donald Smith. “I appreciate the community, and I appreciate the deputies, the firemen, and everybody coming together to make this happen.”
This year, bikes were assembled by ACSO deputies, firefighters from Augusta County Fire and Rescue and the Verona Volunteer Fire Department. Typically, inmates from the Middle River Regional Jail assemble bikes, but the COVID-10 pandemic prevented them from doing so this year.
The annual bicycle delivery is growing. There were about 35 more bikes delivered this year compared to last year.
“[For] some of these kids, probably, this is the only thing they are going to get,” Smith said.
Event coordinator Lt. James Snyder said they started assembling the bikes in early November but soon ran into an issue — a nationwide bike shortage made it challenging to get all of the bikes from one place. Walmart provided the department with all but 27 bikes. The rest were donated by community members and businesses in Charlottesville, Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Snyder said it’s very emotional to see children in the community get their bikes. He hopes it will allow them to see the deputies in a more positive light.
“That’s our main goal because a lot of the kids that we are taking these [bikes] to today have been involved with us in a negative way,” Snyder said.
Snyder said for him personally, delivering the bikes to those in the community is his Christmas present.
Not only is the bike delivery important for the children, it’s also important for the deputies. Smith said the annual bike delivery is completely different from the mundane day in and day out tasks deputies do, like making arrests and enforcing the law.
“They get to instill joy,” Smith said.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office chaplain Robert “Bob” Johnson prayed over the deputies and their families before they went their separate ways to deliver bikes in the north, south, east and west areas of the county.
“This has turned out to be a large community event,” Smith said. “A lot of you all have worked very, very hard to make this happen.”