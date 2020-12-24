Augusta County deputies deliver bicycles and cheer to kids

VERONA — For the third year in a row, children in Augusta County received a special delivery from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

With help from their family members, deputies delivered 87 new bikes to children across the county.

“Without Walmart and several local business owners, this would not be possible,” said Sheriff Donald Smith. “I appreciate the community, and I appreciate the deputies, the firemen, and everybody coming together to make this happen.”

This year, bikes were assembled by ACSO deputies, firefighters from Augusta County Fire and Rescue and the Verona Volunteer Fire Department. Typically, inmates from the Middle River Regional Jail assemble bikes, but the COVID-10 pandemic prevented them from doing so this year.

The annual bicycle delivery is growing. There were about 35 more bikes delivered this year compared to last year.

“[For] some of these kids, probably, this is the only thing they are going to get,” Smith said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}