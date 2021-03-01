Augusta County deputy on leave after accidental shot fired following pursuit

An Augusta County deputy is on administrative leave Monday after unintentionally discharging his firearm while apprehending a suspect in a pursuit.

On Sunday shortly after 1 a.m., an Augusta County deputy attempted to stop a 2010 Audi SUV on Jefferson Highway in the area of Lifecore Drive. The vehicle entered radar travelling more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said.

According to police, the SUV refused to stop for the deputy, continued westbound toward Staunton and proceeded onto Interstate 81 northbound. The vehicle exited the interstate at exit 25 and travelled east on Hermitage Road toward Waynesboro.

The Waynesboro Police Department assisted in the pursuit and deployed a tire-deflation device as the vehicle entered the city limits. Several tires on the SUV deflated, but the driver continued to elude law enforcement, police said.

Deputies then forced the vehicle off the roadway and the driver was taken into custody.

While deputies were removing the driver, 35-year-old Darryl Tyrone Davis Jr., of Waynesboro, from the vehicle a deputy unintentionally fired a single round from his department issued firearm.