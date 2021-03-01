 Skip to main content
Augusta County deputy on leave after accidental shot fired following pursuit
An Augusta County deputy is on administrative leave Monday after unintentionally discharging his firearm while apprehending a suspect in a pursuit.

On Sunday shortly after 1 a.m., an Augusta County deputy attempted to stop a 2010 Audi SUV on Jefferson Highway in the area of Lifecore Drive. The vehicle entered radar travelling more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said.

According to police, the SUV refused to stop for the deputy, continued westbound toward Staunton and proceeded onto Interstate 81 northbound. The vehicle exited the interstate at exit 25 and travelled east on Hermitage Road toward Waynesboro.

The Waynesboro Police Department assisted in the pursuit and deployed a tire-deflation device as the vehicle entered the city limits. Several tires on the SUV deflated, but the driver continued to elude law enforcement, police said.

Deputies then forced the vehicle off the roadway and the driver was taken into custody.

While deputies were removing the driver, 35-year-old Darryl Tyrone Davis Jr., of Waynesboro, from the vehicle a deputy unintentionally fired a single round from his department issued firearm.

Darryl Tyrone Davis Jr., 35, of Waynesboro.

The round struck a grassy bank on the side of the road, police said. Neither Davis, deputies or WPD officers were injured by the discharged round.

"This incident is under investigation and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave at this time," Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said. "The Augusta County Sheriff's Office remains committed to keeping our community safe and the events leading up to the accidental discharge will be reviewed and addressed."

Davis was charged with reckless driving, felony eluding, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drugs, and driving on a revoked license.

He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

